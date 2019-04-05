Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Ex-Lady Vol Kellie Harper returns to her alma mater as coach

Updated 4:29PM
KNOXVILLE (AP) — Kellie Harper is returning to Tennessee with hopes of rejuvenating one of the biggest brand names in women's college basketball, two decades after playing on three consecutive Lady Vols national championship teams.

Tennessee announced Tuesday it has hired Harper as coach. She will make $750,000 per year.

Harper, who just coached Missouri State to a surprise Sweet 16 appearance, was known as Kellie Jolly when she played for Tennessee from 1995-99. She helped the Lady Vols win national titles in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

She replaces Holly Warlick, who was fired March 27 after going 172-67 in seven seasons. Warlick was an assistant on Pat Summitt's Tennessee staff when Harper was playing for the Lady Vols.

Harper led Missouri State to a 25-10 record and a regional semifinal berth as a No. 11 seed this season. She owns a 118-79 record in six seasons at Missouri State.

