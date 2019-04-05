Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Retailers try to lure customers with free Uber rides

Updated 12:14PM
NEW YORK (AP) — While shoppers are getting everything from morning coffee to complete work wardrobes delivered to their homes, some businesses are working with ride-hailing company Uber to entice customers back through their doors.

Uber launched a voucher program Tuesday enabling companies like Westfield Mall and TGI Fridays to offer free or discounted Uber rides to customers.

It's a way for retailers to counter declining foot traffic heightened by the growth of online shopping.

Restaurants that deliver food through Uber Eats are also participating. Getting diners inside a restaurant instead of delivering food to homes makes customers more likely to buy desserts or alcohol.

Uber's Brittany Wray says customers today are demanding convenience, and vouchers enable brands to offer consumers more choices and a better customer experience.

