The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Sports betting bill gains traction in Tennessee

Updated 12:14PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee bill to legalize sports betting is gaining traction.

A House committee advanced Democratic Rep. Rick Staples' legislation Tuesday to allow statewide mobile and interactive sports gambling, without brick-and-mortar betting locations.

The panel accepted several amendments.

Republican Rep. Bob Ramsey said the University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University requested changes to bar various people from betting: college athletes, certain school officials and board members, college students and employees with access to certain confidential information, and others. It would outlaw bets on individual college athlete performance.

Asked about the bill, Republican Gov. Bill Lee has said he opposes expanded gambling, but his administration sometimes works to align legislation more with his views.

A Senate panel has cast a nonbinding vote against the bill. It's still slated for another committee's consideration.

