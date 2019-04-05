Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Same-sex couple sues over misguided 'Operation Candy Crush'

MURFREESBORO (AP) — A same-sex couple arrested during a misguided crackdown on lawful CBD oil products in Tennessee is suing, saying county prosecutors and deputies abused their authority.

The Daily News Journal reports that the federal lawsuit filed by Stacey and Mary Ruth Hamilton on Friday says Rutherford County deputies blasted Christian music during their arrest in February 2018. The suit says authorities also seized their proceeds, padlocked their store and publicly defamed them as being drug dealers during what they promoted as "Operation Candy Crush."

All charges were later dropped, because the products had no illegal substances in them.

A dozen other shop owners also are suing, saying they were targeted for their Egyptian heritage.

The sheriff's office says it doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.

