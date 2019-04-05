Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Barr to release Mueller report within a week

Updated 9:20AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr says he will release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation within a week.

Barr is testifying before a House appropriations subcommittee Tuesday.

He says Mueller's report will have portions redacted but they would be color-coded to indicate why the information could not be made public.

Mueller concluded his investigation in late March and submitted a nearly 400-page confidential report. Barr sent a letter to Congress with Mueller's "principal conclusions." Barr said Mueller was given the opportunity to review that letter but declined to do so.

Barr says grand jury information, details that could reveal confidential intelligence sources and information that would interfere with ongoing cases will be redacted.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0