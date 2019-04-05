Mayor proclaims Wednesday Preds Pride Day

VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Mayor David Briley has proclaimed Wednesday Preds Pride Day in celebration of the opening game of the Nashville Predators’ playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

“It’s become the enviable norm here – another year, another playoff run for our Predators,” said Mayor Briley. “My proclamation is to once again let opposing teams know that we take our hockey seriously here. If there’s one thing the rest of the league knows about us, it’s that Nashville has one of the most vocal and rabid fan bases in the NHL. The atmosphere at Bridgestone Arena is second to none, and I’m ready for another fantastic run to the Stanley Cup.”

Mayor Briley is encouraging all Nashvillians to celebrate the Predators on their journey to the Stanley Cup by wearing Nashville Predators clothing or colors on Wednesday. In addition, the Mayor has ordered that the Courthouse and other city landmarks be lit gold.

The Preds Pride Day announcement is made in recognition of the Predators’ fifth consecutive year of reaching the Playoffs. Mayor Briley will make a similar request of all Nashvillians before Game 1 of every round of the Playoffs on the way to the Stanley Cup.

“The passion that Smashville has for this team is the envy of every team in sports,” said Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry. “We are honored by the Mayor’s proclamation for Preds Pride Day. The success of the Predators franchise would not be possible without the support of Mayor Briley, our fans and the entire community. We look forward to celebrating in GOLD on Wednesday.”