VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Soldiers from 101st Airborne deploying to Ukraine this month

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Dozens of soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are deploying to Ukraine this month for a scheduled nine month tour.

Fort Campbell said more than 150 soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike" will advise the Ukrainian Armed Forces with development of a combat training center.

The soldiers will replace the Tennessee National Guard's 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which arrived in Ukraine last summer.

Development of the training center has been continuing since 2015. Ukraine is expected to assume full training responsibility sometime in 2020.

The soldiers will conduct a colors casing ceremony Friday at Fort Campbell. The casing of the colors is an Army tradition that represents movement of the brigade to a new location.

