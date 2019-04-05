Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

3rd federal judge blocks citizenship question on 2020 census

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A third federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge George Hazel in Maryland says the addition of a citizenship question is "arbitrary and capricious." The judge also said there is a "substantial risk" that a citizenship question will lead to an undercount of Hispanics and noncitizens.

Federal judges in New York and California had previously barred the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the census for the first time since 1950. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments on April 23 for the Justice Department's appeal of the New York judge's decision.

Hazel heard six days of trial testimony in January before ruling.

