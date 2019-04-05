Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Tennessee to use paper student assessments for a year

Updated 7:18AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state will temporarily revert to paper assessments for elementary and secondary students next school year.

Testing for this year begins Monday using the online version of the test as scheduled. Lee's office said in a news release that 100% of districts reported they met the criteria for technical readiness to give the online assessment.

This is the last year with the current vendor. Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in the news release said that using paper testing for one year will give the new vendor time to make sure the staff is in place and the assessment is ready.

The release said legislative leaders expressed support for the move.

The online test experienced widespread delays last year, causing some districts to cancel testing.

