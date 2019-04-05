MTSU shows governor mechatronics program

VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

MURFREESBORO (AP) — Students in one of Middle Tennessee State University's ready-to-work degree programs are getting access to technology used by companies around the world through a grant from Siemens Digital Industries Software.

The Daily News Journal reports university board of trustees Chairman Stephen Smith, President Sidney A. McPhee and Siemens' Nashville General Manager Sara Mould showed Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday how students are being trained. The software is used to develop robotic systems for automotive, aerospace, machinery and high-tech electronics companies.

Lee said the Siemens partnership is an important part of putting industry needs together with education opportunity.

McPhee said mechatronics engineering has grown to 400 students in 5 ½ years.

The university offers the only Level 3 certification program offered by Siemens in the U.S. About 60 students will graduate in May with the degree.