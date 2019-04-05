Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

$40M school safety proposal heads to governor's desk

Updated 5:15PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have signed off on a $40 million proposal to improve school safety.

The bill sailed through the House and Senate on Thursday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Bill Lee's desk for his signature, where it'll almost assuredly get his approval because his administration pitched the idea.

According to the bill, the funding would be distributed as safety grants to help pay for school resource officers and other priorities. Schools would provide matching funds to get grants.

Despite the support, multiple lawmakers have noted the money allocated is not enough to fund a school resource officer at all of Tennessee's roughly 1,800 schools.

In Tennessee, $10 million was already budgeted for school safety for the upcoming fiscal year. Lee's plan adds an additional $30 million to that amount.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0