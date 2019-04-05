Middle Tennessee real estate trends for March 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Home sales activity in Nashville and Davidson County continued it's upward momentum through the first quarter of 2019.

There were 1,421 home sales recorded in March averaging $348,022 compared to 1,377 sales recorded in March 2018 averaging $344,290, resulting in a 3% increase in units sold and a 1% increase in average home sales prices.

Through the first quarter of 2019, the number of home sales recorded are up 6% and average home sales prices are up 3% from the first quarter of 2018.

The median home sale price for the month was up 3% from last year to $280,000.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales in March with 181 sales averaging $224,123.

Oak Hill (37220) recorded the highest average sales price of $1.2 million across 8 sales.

22% of home sales recorded for the month were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 11% with 41 sales recorded compared to 37 in March 2018.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

The number of home sales in Rutherford County was virtually unchanged in March.

There were 655 sales recorded for the month compared to 654 sales recorded last March.

Average home sales prices were up 3% from last year to $263,894 compared to $256,007 last year. The median price was $256,500, up 9% from the prior year.

Through Q1 2019 the number of home sales recorded are up 3% from last year and average home sales prices are up 4%.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 180 sales averaging $272,906.

The 37060 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price of $441,493 across 2 sales.

49% of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales in Sumner County were up 1% in March and average prices increased 8% from the prior year.

There were 378 home sales recorded for the month averaging $293,130 compared to 374 recorded in March 2018 averaging $272,581.

Through the first quarter of 2019, the number of units sold are unchanged and average home sales prices are up 6% from the same period of 2018.

Gallatin (37066) recorded the most home sales and the highest average sale price in March with 124 sales averaging $331,011.

34% of home sales in March were between $150,000-$249,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 50% from last year with 3 recorded for the month compared to 2 last March.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

Home sales activity was down for the month while average sales prices soared.

The were 460 home sales recorded in March averaging $560,783 compared to 507 sales last March averaging $503,009 resulting in a 9% decrease in units sold and a 12% increase in average sales price.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded are down 5% from the first quarter of 2018 and average home sales prices are up 3%.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 121 sales recorded averaging $526,036.

Brentwood (37027) recorded the highest average sales price of $900,160 across 57 sales.

Home sales over $1 million were up 50% in March with 30 recorded for the month compared to 20 recorded in March 2018.

19% of home sales for the month were between $450,000-$549,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code