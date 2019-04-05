US mortgage rates move little after big drop; 30-year 4.08%

VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates moved little this week after the key 30-year loan rate marked its steepest weekly drop in a decade the week before.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 4.08% from 4.06% — which had plunged from 4.28% last week. The average rate on the benchmark loan stood at 4.40% a year ago.

The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 3.56% from 3.57% last week.

The decline made purchasing a home a lot cheaper, and potential buyers have been rushing to take advantage of the cheaper borrowing costs.