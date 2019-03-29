Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

Tennessee's Jordan Bone says he's entering NBA draft

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee guard Jordan Bone says he's entering the NBA draft, but he isn't ruling out the possibility of returning to school.

Bone's decision allows him to work out with NBA teams while determining whether to start his pro career or return for his senior season. The 6-foot-3 guard can remain eligible to return for his senior season if he withdraws from draft consideration by May 29.

Bone posted a video on Twitter and Instagram saying that he plans "to make the most of this opportunity and use the experience and feedback to make the most informed decision possible about my basketball future."

Bone earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors this season while averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 assists.

Tennessee (31-6) ended its season Thursday with a 99-94 South Region semifinal overtime loss to Purdue.

