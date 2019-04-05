VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Wine Festival & Tasting. The festival hosted by the Nashville Predators will feature more than 225 wines, beer, spirits tasting and food samples, plus a silent auction. Advance tickets, $89 per person. Limited walk-up tickets night of the event, $115. A VIP dinner and tasting $200 per person. Bridgestone Arena. Friday, 6-10 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Image Management. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

THROUGH APRIL 7

Cheekwood in Bloom

This annual event featuring beautiful flowers, tours, events and music during multiple weekends every spring. More than 150,000 tulips will bloom by early April, plus plenty of daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and more spring beauties. Fees, hours and more

THROUGH APRIL 13

Japan Week

Features a series of open-to-the-public events highlighting traditional and contemporary Japanese culture, culminates in a grand finale April 13 with the 11 annual Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival, a family-friendly, admission-free festival at Nashville’s Public Square. Among this year’s offerings, area residents have the opportunity to explore activities for all ages, both indoors and out. Information

THROUGH APRIL 6

Nashville Fashion Week

An annual citywide celebration of fashion and retail. Information, tickets

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Spring Gardening Classes at Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo and the Davidson County Master Gardeners are hosting gardening classes at the Grassmere Historic Farm gardens located behind the house. Classes are free with zoo admission. 11 a.m.

April 6, And Sow it Begins: Seed Starting and Composting

April 13, Can You Identify That Plant?

April 27, Culinary and Medicinal Herbs

May 4, Planting Seeds in the Children’s Garden

Information

Nashville VegFest

Promoting a healthy, cruelty-free, plant-based lifestyle is the focus of the Nashville VegFest. The Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Ave. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fee: $10 or $45 for VIP. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

Iris Ball

An annual fundraiser to give back to the Nashville community. This year’s event will support The Oasis Center, a nonprofit organization that provides resources and shelter for at-risk youth in Nashville. The black-tie affair will feature live music, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. General admission tickets are $100 per person and VIP tickets are $150 per person. Marathon Music Works. 8 p.m.-midnight. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 8

REIN Educational Session

The Main Event – Lawsuit and Asset Protection Tools for Real Estate Investors presented by Randy Hughes, a full time real estate investor since 1969. Learn how to set up and administer real estate holdings. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike. Fee: Free to REIN members, $35 and up for guests. 5- 9 p.m.

Additional session, Saturday, April 13. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Information for registering and fees

Tuesday, April 16: Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group. 4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Guest speaker, Nick Ogden. Topic: Multifamily syndication.

Thursday, April 25: Use a Self-Directed IRA to Grow Your Money. An introduction class. Realtors will receive continuing education credit. Fee: $20 and up. 6-9 p.m.

APRIL 8-14

Nashville Comedy Festival

The festival features some of the funniest comedians in the world at different locations around the city. The 2019 line-up includes popular comedians like Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworthy, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ali Wong, Jim Jefferies, Rhett & Link, Tom Segura, John Crist, Nate Bargatze, Doug Loves Movies, Cody Ko, Noel Miller, Janeane Garofalo, Rita Rudner and 85 South. Information

Fisk University’s annual Spring Arts Festival

Fisk University will host the 90th annual Spring Arts Festival, themed “Remembering Our Past, Celebrating Our Future, Living Our Present through Dance, Theatre, Visual Arts, Film, Music and Literature” the Spring Arts Festival will showcase the current artistic contributions of students, alumni, faculty and staff. Attendees will be treated to various vocal and instrumental performances, visual arts, an intriguing Stagecrafters theatrical performance, and the annual Fisk for Fisk concert. Calendar, fees

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Opioids: NPT Reports Town Hall

The public forum will discuss how the nation’s opioid crisis and resulting public health crisis is affecting Middle Tennesseans. NPT Studio A, 161 Rains Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m., taping at 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free but RSVP’s required. Information and tickets

Chamber East Happy Hour

BATL | The Backyard Axe Throwing League, 1302 Gallatin Ave. Connect with other business owners and people in your neighborhood over friendly competitions of ax throwing. Drink specials will be provided and one lucky person will win a giveaway. 4-6 p.m. Please register to attend. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Church Alive- Empowerment through Education

Presented by Church Alive, 4300 Clarksville Pike. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free lunch will be provide. Topics include:

• Increase Awareness of Medicare Benefits

• Answer Medicare Questions

• Upcoming medicate enrollees welcome

Information: www.churchalive.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Business Studio: The Art of Decision Making

A collaborative workshop unpacking how we make business decisions and how to apply innovative strategies to ensure actions and approaches best support initiatives and goals. Led by Paula Roberts, Belmont University Fellow. The Cordelle, 45 Lindsley Avenue. 3-5 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Cherry Blossom Festival

Nashville’s annual festival is a family-friendly, admission-free celebration of spring and Japanese culture. The festival officially begins with the Cherry Blossom Walk, hosted by Sister Cities of Nashville and led by Mayor David Briley and Consul-General Hiroyuki Kobayashi, at 9:30 a.m. Nashville Public Square until 5 p.m. Information

Pinwheel Festival

This celebration of childhood will be held at Sevier Park. Family fun includes crafts, games, food and face painting. Fee: Free and open to public. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

16th annual Downtown Home Tour

The Nashville Downtown Partnership’s 16th Annual Downtown Home Tour is where historic and modern mingle to deliver a neighborhood like no other. The tour showcases living spaces in historic and rehabbed buildings along with homes in new projects. Get home decor ideas, see amazing views, shop for condos, check out apartments and get an idea of what it’s like to live downtown during the self-guided tour featuring nine buildings. Noon-5 p.m. $10. Information

Fairview Recreation Complex Easter Egg Hunt

This annual Egg Hunt is free and open to the community. 2 p.m. 2714 Fairview Blvd. Children ages 10 and younger are invited to attend with their parents. Hundreds of eggs will be scattered and some eggs will contain special prizes. Bring a basket or sack for gathering eggs. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos, so bring your cameras. Information: 615 799-3991, ext. 2315.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

REIN’s Williamson County Lunch

Rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. Elliston Place Soda Shop, 330 Mayfield Drive, Ste. 5. Franklin. 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks available from Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers’ Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Earth Day

Nashville’s Earth Day Festival will feature exhibits and hand-on activities aimed to educate everyone on protecting the environment and living green. With over one hundred family-friendly booths, hosted by community groups, environmental organizations and government agencies, Earth Day is a fun festival for all ages. Fee: Free. Centennial Park, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

EGGSTRAVAGANZOO

The Nashville Zoo is hosting their annual egg hunts and Easter activities. There are scheduled egg hunts, games, bounce houses, face painting and more. The Easter Bunny and Zoo mascot, Twiga, will be there. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is included with your Zoo admission or membership. Information

APRIL 25-27

NFL Draft

Family and fans of all ages are invited to the free three-day football festival held at Nissan Stadium. There will be interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, a player autograph session, and more. Lower Broadway and the areas around Nissan Stadium will host free, public activities throughout the weekend. This is the NFL’s largest festival footprint ever created for the draft. Information

APRIL 25-28

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and ½ Marathon

Local bands perform live throughout the course, making it one of the most popular runs in Music City. There is also a two-day Health & Fitness Expo leading up to the main race, as well as a post-race concert featuring some of the top acts in country music. Information

APRIL 27-28

Main Street Festival – Historic Downtown Franklin

Attendees can expect a weekend full of music, arts, crafts, rides, food and children’s activities. Admission is free and open to all ages. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 29

30th Annual Golf Classic

Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host annual golf classic at Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway. Tee time: 11 a.m. Space for 144 golfers. Information: Kendell Sinks, 615-824-2818.

Wednesday, May 1

Salon@615

Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, The Moment of Lift. Information