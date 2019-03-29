Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

Tennessee bill to outlaw childlike sex dolls advances

Updated 7:06AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee push to outlaw childlike sex dolls has advanced in the Legislature.

A Senate panel voted Tuesday in favor of the legislation by Republican Sen. Janice Bowling, who said she introduced the proposal at Senate leadership's request.

Republican Sen. Mike Bell said the bill would make it illegal to possess, sell, distribute a childlike sex doll or transport one with intent to sell or distribute. Penalties would range from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Bell said the bill bans an "obscene, anatomically correct doll, mannequin or robot that is intended for sexual stimulation or gratification."

Other states, including Kentucky and Florida, are advancing similar bills.

A version of the ban has been considered in Congress within the so-called CREEPER Act by former Republican Rep. Dan Donovan of New York.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0