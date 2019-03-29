Home > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019
Stock waver to a mixed close
Updated 3:25PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off an early slump and wound up little changed on Wall Street as gains for some big tech companies were offset by losses in other sectors.
The S&P 500 index eked out a tiny gain Tuesday, extending a winning streak into a fourth day. Small-company stocks fell.
Facebook jumped 3.3% and Apple added 1.5%.
Airline stocks rose after Delta raised its profit forecast for the current quarter. Delta jumped 6%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance sank 12.8% after slashing its forecast for full-year results.
The S&P 500 edged up less than 1 point to 2,867.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 79 points, or 0.3%, to 26,179. The Nasdaq edged up 19 points, or 0.3%, to 7,848.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.47%.