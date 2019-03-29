Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

Nissan's ex-chair Ghosn wants separate trial from automaker

TOKYO (AP) — The lawyer for the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., Carlos Ghosn says his client would not get a fair trial under the same judge as the Japanese automaker, which is a co-defendant in a financial misconduct case.

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters Tuesday he has petitioned a Tokyo court seeking separate judicial proceedings for Ghosn and Nissan Motor Co.

Hironaka reiterated Ghosn's innocence and accused Nissan of working "as one" with prosecutors.

He noted the process of submitting evidence in preparation for the trial had just started.

Ghosn was arrested in November and charged with breach of trust and with falsifying financial reports in under-stating his compensation.

Hironaka declined comment on unconfirmed reports that Nissan's alliance partner Renault has referred suspected suspicious payments to French prosecutors.

