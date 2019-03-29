Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

Lyft shares skid below IPO price in first full trading day

Updated 5:14PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Lyft's shares have slumped almost 12% in their first full day of trading following the ride-hailing company's initial public offering of stock.

The shares closed Monday down $9.28 at $69.01. That's below the San Francisco-based company's IPO price of $72.

In their stock market debut Friday, the shares hit $88.60, up 21%, before giving ground by the end of the day.

The ride-hailing company has consistently lost money, raising doubts about its overall valuation. Even so, some investors were wowed by the company's growth in the past two years.

