S&P warns of no-deal Brexit hurting incomes

VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

LONDON (AP) — A leading credit ratings agency has reiterated the array of economic difficulties it foresees Britain encountering if the country crashes out of the European Union without an exit deal.

Standard & Poor's said in an update Monday that a disorderly Brexit would "adversely affect income levels and growth prospects, as well as government finances."

S&P also is warning that Britain's withdrawal could "significantly limit" access to key European markets. The ratings agency says if that happens, it would expect "downward pressure" on house prices, a significant increase in the country's debt and a further drop in the value of the pound.

S&P has said such a scenario could lead it to downgrade Britain's AA long-term credit rating.

U.K. lawmakers are voting later Monday on alternatives to the European Union withdrawal deal proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May. Parliament has voted down May's deal three times.

The EU gave Britain until April 12 to come up with a new plan or to leave the bloc without a deal.

It's unclear if May would accept any option that might win approval in the House of Commons.