The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

US Education Secretary DeVos to visit Nashville today

NASHVILLE (AP) — U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is coming to Nashville to visit a public charter middle school.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says in a news release that DeVos will attend a roundtable discussion at LEAD Cameron on Monday. The statement says the visit will highlight the benefits of school choice.

Lee, a Republican who took office in January, wants to make it easier to open high-quality charter schools and shutter poor performing ones. He's also proposed boosting the number of parents who can use education savings accounts.

