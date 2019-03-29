Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

Tennessee counties continue to see low unemployment rates

Updated 7:31AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee official say 80 of the state's 95 counties have an unemployment rate less than 5 percent.

According to preliminary numbers released Thursday, Tennessee's unemployment rate reached an all-time low of 3.2 percent for February. Previously, the record low had been 3.3 percent between October and January.

Lake County has the state's highest unemployment rate of 5.9 percent.

Williamson County leads the state in lowest unemployment with a 2.2 percent rate. Meanwhile, Davidson and Rutherford counties have the second lowest unemployment rates at 2.3 percent.

The state has scheduled to release statewide unemployment data for March on April 18.

Nationally, unemployment remains at 3.8 percent.

