The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

Senate panel approves GOP budget plan

Updated 2:25PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel has approved a GOP budget plan that would curb federal benefit programs by $551 billion over the next five years and rejects President Donald Trump's plan to use budget tricks to pad the Pentagon budget.

The Budget Committee approved the nonbinding measure by a party-line vote.

The budget plan probably won't head to the floor for vote by the full Senate, however, and won't have much bearing on Capitol Hill efforts later this year to reverse automatic spending cuts that are slated to strike both the Pentagon and domestic accounts.

It would ease the deficit from a projection of $903 billion this year to $748 billion in 2024.

Chairman Mike Enzi of Wyoming says the plan proposes "reasonable and incremental steps to reduce the deficit."

