The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

Tennessee bill to stop local plastic bag bans heads to gov

Updated 10:14AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are sending Republican Gov. Bill Lee a bill that would ban local governments from regulating certain plastic bags and utensils.

The Senate passed the legislation in a 23-7 vote Thursday. The House already approved it, so it next heads to the governor.

The Republican-led General Assembly is reacting to recent consideration by Memphis and Nashville, the liberal-leaning, most populous cities in the state, of proposals to levy taxes against single-use plastic bags.

Democratic Sen. Raumesh Akbari criticized the GOP majority for trying to override the decision-making of local governments.

Republican bill sponsor Sen. Mike Bell said the state already pre-empts cities and counties in various policy areas.

Eleven other states — including Idaho, Florida and Wisconsin — have already enacted similar so-called "bans on bans."

