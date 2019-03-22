Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Fort Campbell soldiers return from deployment to Africa

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell says more than 100 soldiers are returning from a deployment to Africa.

The Army says the 101st Airborne Division Soldiers are expected to return Thursday to the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The "Blue Spader" soldiers are assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. The deployed to Djibouti in October.

The soldiers made up elements of the East African Response Force, which can provide a combat-ready rapid deployment around much of the country to support crises operations.

Soldiers were sent to Gabon in January due to potential unrest in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo. They monitored the situation, but anticipated violence did not occur and they returned to their base.

