Subscribe Today!
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Sheriff: Gross overcrowding leads to brawl at Tennessee jail

Updated 7:23AM
ASHLAND CITY (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff says overcrowding at the Cheatham County Jail led to a brawl that injured five people, including two correctional officers.

News outlets report the jail was 76 inmates over capacity when the fight broke out Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mike Breedlove says overcrowding is a longstanding issue at the jail, which has six officers on duty "if we're lucky." Breedlove says inmates in one of the jail's dorms broke the locks off a neighboring dorm and attacked inmates, officers and property.

Six inmates accused of starting the fight were later transferred to the Robertson County Jail. Breedlove says "many" inmates were involved and the fight may have initially targeted a man charged with murder. He says one inmate accused in the fight is related to the victim.

