VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Tennessee spikes 'trigger' abortion ban bill

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have spiked a measure to ensure most abortions would be outlawed should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

A House subcommittee blocked the measure in a narrow 4-3 vote on Wednesday.

The move comes as the GOP-dominant statehouse is considering a separate anti-abortion measure that would block abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or around six weeks into pregnancy.

While the heartbeat ban has already passed the Tennessee House, Senate Republicans have warned that proposal raises too many legal concerns and have said they prefer the so-called "trigger" bill advance instead.

Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota have similar laws on the books triggering abortion bans if the Roe v. Wade decision is struck down.

