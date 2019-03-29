Leadership Nashville hires new executive director

VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

White

Leadership Nashville has named local entrepreneur and civic leader Evette White as its next executive director. White will succeed Jerry Williams, who is retiring effective June 30 after 25 years of service.

Evette White is a seasoned CEO with entrepreneurial and corporate leadership experience as the founder of an integrated, multi-office marketing agency and as the senior vive president/chief strategy officer for Saint Thomas Health.

After the sale of her agency in 2015 (Image III, White Thompson, Sullivan Branding), White has been the CEO of Executive Selection.

In addition to serving on and leading a number of Nashville’s non-profit boards such as Family & Children’s Service, Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl and others, Evette is a member of the board of Delta Dental of Tennessee.

White will join the organization in early April and assume leadership July 1.

Jarrell, Crawford named to housing hall of fame

Crawford

Carla Jarrell and Housing Fund CEO Marshall Crawford have been honored by their peers at the Tennessee Affordable Housing Coalition with installation into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Before joining The Housing Fund in 2017, Crawford built his career working with organizations and teams dedicated to affordable housing. He served with NeighborWorks America for 13 years as a relationship manager for the NeighborWorks Organizations in Tennessee and senior director of the Southern Region. He started his banking career in Nashville participating in the management training program at Third National Bank, which now known as SunTrust Bank.

Last year, Crawford established a partnership between The Housing Fund and the USDA by becoming an approved Intermediary for the Direct Loan Packaging program, which provides affordable housing loans to low-income applicants in rural areas.

Jarrell

Jarrell, community investment officer for Pinnacle Financial Partners, has been involved in affordable housing for more than 20 years.

Jarrell was a member of a small team that designed the Community Investment Tax Credit Program, a strategy to encourage more financial institutions to invest in affordable housing programs and community development. Since its inception, this program has helped create thousands of affordable units across Tennessee.

She has also served on the Barnes Affordable Housing Task Force from its inception. She worked with all the community organizations applying for the Nashville Davidson County Neighborhood Stabilization Program II, almost doubling the investment impact by leveraging additional resources. Her leadership made Pinnacle the only financial institution to work with The Housing Fund on the first and only shared equity program that has been successful in Tennessee.

Jarrell is a founding member of the Tennessee Affordable Housing Coalition, having served three terms, the last two as secretary and membership chair. Among other awards, in 2012 she was named Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee’s Community Leader of the Year.

Legal Aid Society names Papel campaign chair

Papel

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, has named Nashville attorney Larry Papel community campaign chair for its 2019 Campaign for Equal Justice fundraising campaign.

The Campaign for Equal Justice supports Legal Aid Society’s mission to advance access to justice across Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau. The community campaign chair supports this initiative by overseeing fundraising efforts directed at donors outside of the Middle Tennessee legal community. This year’s fundraising goal is $830,000.

Papel is the Nashville office managing partner for law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. He has practiced corporate and real estate law in Nashville since graduating from Vanderbilt Law School in 1980. He has served on numerous civic and charitable boards, including stints as chair of the Arts & Business Council, and president of both The Rotary Club of Nashville and Nashville Civic Design Center.

Higgins joins board of VU School of Engineering

Higgins

Bob Higgins, president and CEO of Barge Design Solutions, Inc., has been appointed to the board of visitors for the Vanderbilt University School of Engineering. Higgins has been with the firm since 1996 when he started as an intern while working toward his civil engineering degree at Vanderbilt.

Board members serve as advisers to the dean and senior staff, and their role is to provide advice and foster the achievement of excellence in all aspects of the school, review and support strategic plans, and assist in developing beneficial relationships with industry, government and other academic institutions.

Higgins previously served on the board 2013-2016. During that term, he helped establish a scholarship in the name of Barge Design Solutions for the School of Engineering. The fund is supported by employees who are alumni of the Engineering School plus a match from the company.

Vanderbilt’s Dunn named VP revenue cycle services

Dunn

Heather Dunn, MBA, associate vice president of revenue cycle services for Vanderbilt Health, has been promoted to the role of vice president of revenue cycle services.

Dunn joined Vanderbilt in 2017 and led the billing, professional coding and collections teams involved in the Department of Finance’s transition to the Medical Center’s new Epic/eStar system in November of that year.

In this new role, Dunn is responsible for leading all phases of integrated revenue cycle, including financial clearance, insurance management, patient financial services, billing, collections, cash application, refunds and revenue cycle support services for the Vanderbilt Medical Group, hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

Nashville CARES names Osman its new CEO

Osman

The Nashville CARES board of directors has appointed Amna Osman as the agency’s next chief executive officer following a three-month national search.

Osman will take the helm of the organization later this spring as current CEO Joseph Interrante retires after 25 years of service.

Osman comes to CARES from the greater-Detroit area where she has spent much of her career working for HIV/AIDS organizations in positions ranging from case manager to executive director. Her subject matter expertise, along with a proven history of successfully leading and growing nonprofit organizations, were key factors in her selection by the board.

With 20 years working as a public health innovator and leader and with an extensive background in all aspects of program management, Osman brings valuable experience to her new role. Upon her official start April 15, Osman will become the fifth leader of CARES in its 34-year history.

Elliott Davis adds to Financial Services Group

Tynes

Elliott Davis, a business solutions firm, has added Tommy Tynes to its Financial Services Group. Tynes, who has more than 25 years of experience in a variety of senior roles at several large financial institutions, Tynes will further strengthen the strategic offerings Elliott Davis delivers to its clients, will focus specifically on the firm’s growth in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Tynes previously served as the senior vice president of credit risk analytics at Regions Bank. He is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in accounting.

Hentschel earns PAC trainer certification

Hentschel

Dana Hentschel, outreach coordinator at Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law, has earned the Certified Independent Trainer designation for the Positive Approach to Care, a program developed by Teepa Snow, a renowned dementia educator. Hentschel is one of just three PAC-certified individuals in Middle Tennessee whose training was sponsored by Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.

The certification enables her to deliver PAC training to civic and community organizations, caregiver support groups, professional and family caregivers, assisted living facilities, nursing homes and other longterm care facilities throughout Middle Tennessee. The goal is to help people have more positive interactions with loved ones with dementia, along with a better understanding of what constitutes normal aging.

A Hendersonville native, Hentschel holds a degree in business from the University of Tennessee.

LBMC announces several promotions

LBMC has promoted several employees across multiple divisions and offices. They include:

Human Resources

Tricia Mathisen has been named human resources manager.

Internal Finance division

Steven Clark has been named manager, financial systems & processes in LBMC’s Internal Finance division.

Dana Thompson has been named senior accountant in LBMC’s Internal Finance division. She joined LBMC in 2012 and supports the accounting function for LBMC.

Internal Information Services

Alex Bottiggi has been named senior service desk specialist.

Jason Boyd has been named senior manager of IT operations.

Carlton Dowell has been named lead service desk specialist

Marc Higgins has been named senior systems engineer.

Darryle Lee has been named service desk manager.

David Sornig has been named senior manager of Information Security.

Marketing division

Kristen Petrel has been named segment marketing manager.

Mindy Vail has been named digital marketing manager.

Physician Business Solutions division

Kathleen Browning has been named payor relations supervisor.

Technology Solutions division

Brad Arnold and Josh Baker have been named support engineer 2.

Jackson Bain has been named system architect.

Drena Brooks and Clay Crockarell have been named network engineer 2.

Jim Guinn has been named support team manager and network engineer 2.

W Squared division