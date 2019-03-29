VOL. 43 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 29, 2019

Frist Friday. This event allows attendees to experience art through live performances and interactive gallery actives while enjoying food and beverage specials. Fee: Members, younger than 18 and college students free; $12 for non-members, $9 for seniors, $7 military.Frist Art Museum Cafe, 919 Broadway. 6 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Legislative Update

Panel: Speaker of the House Glen Casada, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, Reps. Sam Whitson and Brandan Ogles. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information

THROUGH APRIL 7

Cheekwood in Bloom

This annual event featuring beautiful flowers, tours, events and music during multiple weekends every spring. More than 150,000 tulips will bloom by early April, plus plenty of daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and more spring beauties. Fees, hours and more

THROUGH March 30

Tin Pan South

Now in its 27th year, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival is the highlight for musicians and music lovers each year. Music fans come from all over the world to see dozens of performances during this event. Information

MARCH 31-APRIL 13

Japan Week, featuring a series of open-to-the-public events highlighting traditional and contemporary Japanese culture, kicks off March 31 and culminates in a grand finale April 13th with the 11 annual Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival, a family-friendly, admission-free festival at Nashville’s Public Square. Among this year’s offerings, area residents have the opportunity to explore activities for all ages, both indoors and out. Information

APRIL 2-6

Nashville Fashion Week

An annual citywide celebration of fashion and retail. Information, tickets

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Good Wood, 1015 W. Kirkland Ave. Suite 406, Nashville. 8:15-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Fee: Free. Information

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity for Williamson County Chamber members. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Hilton Garden Inn, 9150 Carothers Parkway. Afternoon meeting, location to be determined. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Chamber Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Youth Job Fair

The summer Youth Job Fair is for YOUTH (ages 15 & up) who are seeking summer employment in Gallatin for summer, part time, seasonal, after school, etc. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 3-7 p.m. Information: 615-452-4000.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Image Management. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

Wine Festival & Tasting

The festival hosted by the Nashville Predators will feature more than 225 wines, beer, spirits tasting and food samples, plus a silent auction. Advance tickets, $89 per person. Limited walk-up tickets night of the event, $115. A VIP dinner and tasting $200 per person. Bridgestone Arena. 6-10 p.m. Information: Taylor Klein at tklein@nashvillepredators.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Spring Gardening Classes at Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo and the Davidson County Master Gardeners are hosting gardening classes at the Grassmere Historic Farm gardens located behind the house. Classes are free with zoo admission. 11 a.m. Information

April 6, And Sow it Begins: Seed Starting and Composting

April 13, Can You Identify That Plant?

April 27, Culinary and Medicinal Herbs

May 4, Planting Seeds in the Children’s Garden

Nashville VegFest

Promoting a healthy, cruelty-free, plant-based lifestyle is the focus of the Nashville VegFest. The Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Ave. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fee: $10 or $45 for VIP. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

Iris Ball

An annual fundraiser to give back to the Nashville community. This year’s event will support The Oasis Center, a nonprofit organization that provides resources and shelter for at-risk youth in Nashville. The black-tie affair will feature live music, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. General admission tickets are $100 per person and VIP tickets are $150 per person. Marathon Music Works. 8 p.m.-midnight. Information

APRIL 8-14

Nashville Comedy Festival

The festival features some of the funniest comedians in the world at different locations around the city. The 2019 line-up includes popular comedians like Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworthy, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ali Wong, Jim Jefferies, Rhett & Link, Tom Segura, John Crist, Nate Bargatze, Doug Loves Movies, Cody Ko, Noel Miller, Janeane Garofalo, Rita Rudner and 85 South. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Opioids: NPT Reports Town Hall

The public forum will discuss how the nation’s opioid crisis and resulting public health crisis is affecting Middle Tennesseans. NPT Studio A, 161 Rains Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m., taping at 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free but RSVP’s required. Information and tickets

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Cherry Blossom Festival

Nashville’s annual festival is a family-friendly, admission-free celebration of spring and Japanese culture. The festival officially begins with the Cherry Blossom Walk, hosted by Sister Cities of Nashville and led by Mayor David Briley and Consul-General Hiroyuki Kobayashi, at 9:30 a.m. Nashville Public Square until 5 p.m. Information

Pinwheel Festival

This celebration of childhood will be held at Sevier Park. Family fun includes crafts, games, food and face painting. Fee: Free and open to public. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Fairview Recreation Complex Easter Egg Hunt

This annual Egg Hunt is free and open to the community. 2 p.m. 2714 Fairview Blvd. Children ages 10 and younger are invited to attend with their parents. Hundreds of eggs will be scattered and some eggs will contain special prizes. Bring a basket or sack for gathering eggs. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos, so bring your cameras. Information: 615-799-3991, ext. 2315.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Earth Day

Nashville’s Earth Day Festival will feature exhibits and hand-on activities aimed to educate everyone on protecting the environment and living green. With over one hundred family-friendly booths, hosted by community groups, environmental organizations and government agencies, Earth Day is a fun festival for all ages. Fee: Free. Centennial Park, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 29

30th Annual Golf Classic

Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host annual golf classic at Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway. Tee time: 11 a.m. Space for 144 golfers. Information: Kendell Sinks, 615-824-2818.

Wednesday, May 1

Salon@615

Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, The Moment of Lift. Information