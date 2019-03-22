Harpeth River protection group drops sewer plant opposition

VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

FRANKLIN (AP) — A nonprofit organization devoted to protecting the Harpeth River is dropping its opposition to the City of Franklin's sewage treatment plant expansion.

In a news release, the Harpeth Conservancy says it will instead work with the city and others on a collaborative pollution reduction plan to restore the river's water quality.

The Harpeth River flows through Rutherford, Williamson, Davidson and Cheatham counties. It has been listed as impaired by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation since 1996.

According to the nonprofit, Franklin's sewage treatment plant is the largest single source of permitted pollutant discharge into the river. But city officials have promised the expansion won't increase pollution. Plant improvements already have reduced phosphorous discharges from 126 pounds per day in February 2018 to 53 pounds per day in November.