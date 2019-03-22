Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Former Fisk dean's home to be designated historic site

NASHVILLE (AP) — Fisk University says the Tennessee Historical Commission is dedicating a historical marker next week at the former home of the Rev. William J. Faulkner, the former dean of men and dean of the chapel at Fisk.

Faulkner's home at 919 Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd. will be designated a historic site during the ceremony at 11 a.m. April 5.

Faulkner was a Congregational minister, author and folklorist and served at Fisk from 1934 to 1953. He died in 1987.

Expected for the dedication are Fisk President Kevin D. Rome, NAACP Nashville branch president the Rev. Keith Caldwell and state Rep. Harold Love.

