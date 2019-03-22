Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Bill would prevent license suspensions for unpaid court debt

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are throwing support behind legislation that would prevent the state from revoking or suspending driver's licenses over unpaid court costs.

The House Transportation Committee on Tuesday advanced a proposal allowing people to still have a restricted driver's license while they pay off their court fines using a payment plan rather than face a possible suspension.

A restricted driver's license would allow people to drive only to work, school or their religious place of worship.

The measure is being debated in the Tennessee General Assembly after a federal judge issued a landmark ruling last year declaring it unconstitutional to suspend licenses for non-payment of fines.

The state appealed that decision last year, but lawmakers are hoping to address the issue outside of the courts.

