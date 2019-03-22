Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Regents approve new programs, fee changes at colleges

NASHVILLE (AP) — The body that governs Tennessee's college system says it has approved new training programs at nine technical colleges and changes in some student fees at six community colleges.

The Tennessee Board of Regents said in a news release that the technical training programs approved at a Thursday meeting in Nashville were requested by nine colleges.

Some of the new programs apply to dual-enrollment students who earn college credit while still in high school. Programs approved include education for welding, building construction and advanced manufacturing.

The board also approved changes in student fees requested by Chattanooga State, Dyersburg State, Jackson State, Pellissippi State, Volunteer State and Motlow State community colleges.

Regents also appointed Mike Whitehead as the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Pulaski.

