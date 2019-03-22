Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant ups minimum wage to $16 hourly

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Volkswagen is increasing the minimum wage at its Chattanooga plant to $16 an hour.

The company says it will offer a 50-cent base wage increase for Chattanooga production team workers. New hires will start at $16 an hour and top out at $23.50. The increases take effect July 1.

Volkswagen says production wage progression will increase by 50 cents at every level, with workers becoming eligible for $17 an hour after six months of employment and $19.70 an hour after two years.

Volkswagen's Chattanooga facility currently employs about 3,800 people and produces the Passat and the Atlas.

