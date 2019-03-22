Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Tech leads US stocks broadly higher

Updated 3:13PM
NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market closed broadly higher, led by gains in Apple and other big technology companies.

Apple rose 3.7 percent Thursday. The company has made several product announcements this week and has an event scheduled next Monday where presumably more announcements will be made.

Chipmakers also rose. Micron Technology jumped 9.2 percent.

Levi Strauss soared 32 percent as the storied jeans maker went public for the second time.

Biogen plunged 29 percent after the drugmaker halted a trial of an Alzheimer's treatment.

The S&P 500 index rose 30 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,854.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 216 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,962. The Nasdaq rose 109 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,838.

