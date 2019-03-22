Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
Nashville Edition
March 22, 2019

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for February 2019

Top commercial real estate sales, February 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
227 French Landing Nashville 37228 2/28 Nashville Income Partners LLC Heritage Devon LLC; Heritage Garrett LLC; Heritage Hayden LLC; Heritage Place Manager II LLC; Heritage Place Manager LLC $22,350,000
5880 Nolensville Nashville 37211 2/27 FDS Nolensville LLC GPT Nashville Owner LLC $17,000,000
4225 Whites Creek Wh Creek 37189 2/21 Blueroad Fontanel LLC Morris Dale C; Morris Earline; Morris Dale $10,250,000
808 Bradford, 2217, 2223 8th Nashville 37204 2/8 Publix LLC 3NB LLC $10,000,000
613 Ewing Nashville 37203 2/25 Ink Building Venture Group LP MG Real Estate Holdings LLC $6,000,000
1501 Herman Nashville 37208 2/21 1501 Herman Street LLC Cottage Partners LLC $4,500,000
"461, 465, 467, 469, 471
Humphreys" Nashville 37203 2/20 Weho Flats LLC Red Horse Devco LLC $3,950,000
509, 511, 513, 515 Trinity Nashville 37207 2/6 Mary Margaret Wester Trust; North Lights LLC North Lights LLC $3,860,428
1002 Industrial, 400 Swinging Brodge Old Hickory 37138 2/11 Dupont Specialty Products USA LLC EI Du Pont De Nemours And Co $3,800,000
1009 8th Nashville 37203 2/1 Asterisk III LLC Eighth Ave Prop LLC $3,700,000
0 Dr Walter S Davis Nashville 37209 2/25 Tack Nashville LLC Nashville Outdoor Storage LLC $3,500,000
550 McCrory Creek Nashville 37214 2/20 550 McCrory TN LLC Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC $3,400,000
219 Old Hickory Madison 37115 2/15 West Funeral Assoc LLC Brick Church Realty LLC $2,850,000
Whites Creek Nashville 37207 2/26 Coombs Harvey W C&M Leasing LLC; M&R Land Co LLC; Nacarato Michael J Jr $2,820,000
4105, 4125, 4241 Whites Creek Wh Creek 37189 2/21 Blueroad Fontanel LLC Fontanel Prop LLC $2,750,000
1511 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 2/13 Poole Gloria M; Poole Robert D Natures Best Organics of TN LLC $2,550,000
1088 12th Nashville 37203 2/7 Dc Nashville Real Estate II LLC T&T Dev LLC $2,400,000
901 12th Nashville 37203 2/1 Warner Treglown Patton Lampkin S L IV $2,400,000
7100 Cockrill Bend Nashville 37209 2/4 Burns Family Living Trust Stutts Marietta; Stutts Randall R $2,225,000
5560 Franklin Pike Brentwood 37027 2/19 Ventanas Holdings LLC Collier & Collier Prop $2,050,000
2616 Grissom Nashville 37204 2/28 Anna Mary B Lenderman Gst Exempt Trust; Eve Duncan III Power Consulting Assoc Inc $1,775,000
902, 906 Hart Nashville 37216 2/20 Blue Heron Holdings LLC Kirkland Prop $1,750,000
237 French Landing Nashville 37228 2/27 Pathway Lending; SE Comm Capital Corp 237 French Landing LLC $1,610,000
0 Whites Creek Wh Creek 37189 2/21 Blueroad Fontanel LLC Font Eat LLC $1,500,000
3216, 3218, 3220 Charlotte Nashville 37209 2/25 St Joseph Prop LLC Richland Building Partners LLC $1,450,000
3216, 3218, 3220 Charlotte Nashville 37209 2/22 Richland Building Partners LLC Mjl Charlotte LLC $1,450,000
3515, 3525 Central Hermitage 37076 2/6 Donelson Property Group Cawthorne Lynn H $1,408,000
4107 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 2/12 Tri-City Investment GP Stein Carol A $1,375,000
33 Music Nashville 37203 2/7 Imjetlagged Inc 33 Music Square West Prop GP $1,375,000
71 Visco Nashville 37210 2/21 Frank Gary Jeffrey Blue Heron Holdings LLC $1,325,000
4521 Trousdale Nashville 37204 2/25 FW Trousdale LLC Sts Investments LLC $1,250,000
13563 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 2/20 Meritage Homes of TN Inc Ohb Land LLC $1,213,800
2, 4, 6, 8 Ligon Nashville 37207 2/20 Ligon Skyline LLC Kendig Jeff $1,200,000
6700 Charlotte Nashville 37209 2/22 Cp Carwash Partners LLC Hill David; Hill Wanda F $1,100,000
303 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 2/1 303 Murfreesboro Road LLC Harlan Howard L Jr $1,000,000
54 Parris Nashville 37210 2/5 Etm Holdings Ltd Paris Avenue Holdings LLC $946,200
2202 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/7 Amiraly Azhar Guglani Inc $910,000
2803 Gallatin Nashville 37216 2/1 East Nashville Partners LLC Baker William A II; Baker William A $900,000
870 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 2/27 Solley Family Part II Ltd Murfreesboro Road Retail LLC $825,000
5581, 5587 New Hope Hermitage 37076 2/15 Sny of TN LLC Mettle Group LLC $750,000
100 Bonnabrook Hermitage 37076 2/13 Bonna LLC Bonnabrook LLC $729,000
920 3rd Nashville 37201 2/25 Premier Parking Land Co LLC Broadstone Stockyard Flats LLC $600,000
4783 Jennie Brown Nashville 37218 2/13 Natures Best Organics of TN LLC Poole Robert D $552,500
4235 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 2/4 J R Prop Mgmt LLC Carleton E McMullin Revocable Trust; Jane McMullin Trust; McMullin Jane $530,000
234 Largo Nashville 37211 2/6 Brothers Forever LLC Yakabow A L; Yakabow Georgenia A $500,000
1326 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 2/28 Thompson George H IV; Thompson Gina D Iworah Caroline I $480,000
809 3rd Nashville 37201 2/28 Barber Jonathan S; Foster Benjamin C Chavez Sunni Stromei; Chavez De La Riva Juan $460,000
2702 Clifton, 701 Lena Clifton Nashville 37209 2/7 E3 Construction Services LLC Khazanov Max $415,000
6018 New York Nashville 37209 2/27 5801 Centennial Blvd LLC Conference United Methodist Church Inc $400,000
2122 Notchleaf Antioch 37013 2/20 Koleske Lacie; Koleske Noah Meritage Homes of TN Inc $373,234
4019 Manning Hollow Pegram 37143 2/7 Vandekar Lillie; Vandekar Simon Cowart Donna Lynn; Smith D L Estate; Smith Stephen Ray $370,000
1716 Simpkins Nashville 37208 2/1 Watkins Matthew Qin Ke $360,000
8196 Jackman Joelton 37080 2/5 Tate Gloria D Hurley Amanda; Hurley Shaun $342,500
1235 4th Nashville 37208 2/1 Saldana Leonard R Jr; Saldana Ronda M Rigsby Caroline E $330,000
1413, 1501, 1503 Clinton Nashville 37203 2/5 Cooke Charles E Eatherly J D $300,000
0 Culbertson Antioch 37013 2/5 Ohb Land LLC Music City Investments LLC $275,000
106 Due West Madison 37115 2/4 Jams Investments LLC Thomasson Karen Lee; Thomasson Mark H $255,000
1109 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/22 1109 Dickerson Pike Trust Hill Schree S $230,000
1209 Dickerson Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/13 Mental Health Consumers Assoc Inc Howard Eugene III; Smith Craig V $225,000
2803 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 2/27 Griffith Alicia Lawler Ginger Marie $222,000
918 Connelly Nashville 37217 2/5 Kalta Youssef; Shaker Reda Fahmy Mariya G; Auob Nady $200,000
0 Dr Walter S Davis Nashville 37209 2/26 Tack Nashville LLC Alex W Bonner Trust $200,000
3606 Wells Antioch 37013 2/25 Zapasnik Shaynna A Cothran T Blake; Pattee Nolan; Rohner Devin; Cothran Judy $169,000
500 Lentz Madison 37115 2/1 Smiley Tooth Spa Inc Carlin Richard Bryan $159,900
1382 Rural Hill Antioch 37013 2/21 Hall Christine J; Hall Robert L Abed Randa M; Badreddine Hussein A $156,000
4605 Woodside Old Hickory 37138 2/19 Potter Jason Point of Mercy; East Nashville United Pentecostal Church $155,000
2829 Lake Forest Nashville 37217 2/4 Mcisaac Michael John; Mcisaac Patrick William Rodriguez Gustavo $127,000
201 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 2/1 Tucker Kirsten M; Tucker Randy L McDaniel William Bruce $126,000
0 Westcap Wh Creek 37189 2/21 Gentry Connie J; Lee Anthony Shea; Lee Jason Matthew; Lee Winnell A McGill Sr Family Trust $120,000
103 Harris Madison 37115 2/19 Thornberry Brandon Music City Holdings LLC $117,500
3345 Pugh Hermitage 37076 2/14 Emberton John A Brown Lisa; Denney Barbara; Johnston Linda B; Paul Ben Ed Jr; Paul Susan $110,000
420 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 2/20 Warrick Nina Agnes Baumgardner Audry L; Baumgardner Dirk L $110,000
0 Regent Nashville 37220 2/6 Hyde & Moore Assets LLC Luckett Kennedy C; Luckett Veronica $105,000
103 Harris Madison 37115 2/19 Music City Holdings LLC Kim Sun Y $100,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
303 Berry, 423 Margin, 101,103, 105 Lewisburg Franklin 37064 2/25 Heritage Found of Franklin & Williamson Cty Belmont University $6,000,000
2317 Old Natchez Franklin 37069 2/26 ONMR LLC Moran Ann Elizabeth (Estate Of); Moran Ann Elizabeth Living Trust; Moran Family Limited Part $5,770,538
6319 Cox Arrington 37014 2/15 Pine Creek LLC JDV L P; Rittenberry Anne V; Vaden Robert D $3,500,000
4498 Dyke Bennett Franklin 37064 2/20 4498 Dyke Bennett Trust; Bennett Dyke 4498 Trust Thomas Denise A $3,000,000
5559 Lynnwood Franklin 37069 2/5 Hartmann Family Trust Bacon Preservation Trust $2,400,000
215 Arrowhead Franklin 37069 2/12 Arrowhead Creek Irrevocable Trust Walk The Walk Family Trust $2,225,000
1268 Lewisburg Franklin 37064 2/26 Varnedoe Prop LLC Henpeck Village Market Inc $2,132,500
3243 Kinnard Springs Franklin 37064 2/12 Wyse February L; Wyse Steven Jason Andrews Craig A; Andrews Penny J $2,025,000
1325 Main Franklin 37064 2/26 2NB LLC White Family Irrevocable Trust $1,900,000
508 Duke Franklin 37067 2/5 Aligned Equity Partners LLC Hayes Jennifer; Hayes Michael Edward $1,665,473
Blazer Franklin 37064 2/6 Jacoby Jennifer M; Jacoby Lewis P IV Padgett Larry L; Padgett Lenora B $1,275,000
4169 Mallory Franklin 37067 2/8 Dat Enterprises LLC Pak Young W $1,060,000
6470 Nathan Smith College Gr 37046 2/8 Rare Air LLC Brannon Jerry Dean; Isaacs Lucille King Qtip Marital Trust; Stinson Judy Lee $1,050,000
7231 Haley Industrial Nolensville 37135 2/8 Noe Gwen; Noe Troy W Bfg Part; Forshee David $850,000
1733 Cayce Springs Thomp St 37179 2/19 Sullivan Owen Carroll Forrest Daniel; Latta Tammy; Rohan Ashley; Sullivan James R; Sullivan James Robert; Sullivan James Thomas (Heirs Of); Sullivan Wanda Jane $825,000
109 International Franklin 37067 2/4 Easterday Brendan 401K Trust McEwen Cool Springs Trust $795,400
0 New Highway 96 Franklin 37064 2/21 Avi Prop LLC Lachs James Richard; Vajda Maria Agai $750,000
1731 Cayce Springs Thomp St 37179 2/20 Sullivan Sandra A Sullivan Carol; Sullivan Caroll; Sullivan Carroll; Sullivan Owen C; Sullivan Owen Carrell; Sullivan Owen Carroll $725,000
3991 Carothers Franklin 37067 2/20 Kasiar Matthew Dmd Holdings LLC Walker Family Partners GP; Walker Robert L $675,000
0 Old Nashville Fairview 37062 2/28 Pennock Place LLC SM Commercial LLC $625,000
0 Old Franklin 37064 2/27 White Metropolitan Trust White John Warner Jr $498,388
7849 Barnhill Primm Spr 38476 2/13 Dent Alison M; Dent Daniel J Wilson Jason; Wilson Kelly J $494,200
8115 Isabella Brentwood 37027 2/4 Beatur LLC Kron Ridge Inv LLC $450,000
2274 Lewisburg Franklin 37064 2/5 Stone Valley Dev LLC Cole Investments LLC $225,000
0 Comstock College Gr 37046 2/15 Bowling Tina M Ira; Ira Innovations LLC Green Dorothy Lynn Ryan (Personal Representative); Ryan Dorothy L (Estate Of); Ryan Dorothy McCord (Estate Of) $200,000
1226 Lakeview Franklin 37067 2/14 Horton Alden III; Horton Juli Ann Patterson Wendell $199,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
118 Westgate M'boro 37128 2/8 Hospitality LLC Ayodhya LLC $2,400,000
2403, 2415 Halls Hill M'boro 37130 2/6 Providence Pointe Partners Swanson Devs L P $1,596,000
491 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 2/12 Cook Out-Smyrna Inc Alex Sara J Living Trust Amendment And Restatement Of; Alex Sara J Living Trust The $1,200,000
Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 2/4 Pardue Chris C Cook Joni; Cook Joni F; Cook Ralph; Cook Ralph D $1,080,000
1319 Broad M'boro 37129 2/1 Koenig William Johns Enterprises Limited Part; Johns Enterprises Part; Johns Oscar T Jr $675,000
Riverwatch M'boro 37128 2/19 Bluemont Property LLC Pirtle Mark A $636,967
Thompson M'boro 37129 2/25 McCarter Gilbert W II Hill Charles K Sr And Nancy L Revocable Living Trust The; Hill Charles L And Wife Nancy L Revocable Living Trust The $485,000
2339 Highway 99 M'boro 37128 2/19 Waffle House Inc Gordon Bart; Gordon Leslie $375,000
1708 Memorial M'boro 37129 2/27 Middle Christian School 1708 Murfreesboro Partners LLC $365,000
1712 Blackman M'boro 37128 2/4 Cornerstone Dev LLC Parks Bob $300,000
Versailles Rockvale 37153 2/12 Adams Bryan; Adams Jamie; Mallard Adam; Mallard Karen Lamb Marcia S $290,000
Mayoral M'boro 37127 2/27 Allens Mill LLC Ealy Evelyn H; Ealy James A; Ealy Robert L; Elam Ed; Elam Edward S; Elam Edward Samuel; Elam Melissa; Fleming Corinne Ealy; Fleming David; Waters Frances $285,000
Hoovers Gap Frontage Christiana 37037 2/12 McAdams Brian Keith Daniel James C; Daniel Scott $280,000
589 River Eagleville, 1197, 1763, 2476, 2567 Swamp Eagleville 37060 2/5 Headwaters of The Harpeth LLC Ralston David Holt Estate $250,000
1079 Webb Eagleville 37060 2/14 Nelson Richard Justin Knudson Corri M; Knudson Michael $247,000
2097 Cranor M'boro 37130 2/25 Blankenship Donald Steve Andrews Betty Ann $227,500
Snail Shell Cave Rockvale 37153 2/27 Hughes John D; Hughes Joy Martin Erica; Martin Timothy $205,800
10111 Vaught Readyville 37149 2/8 Hale Greg; Hale Stephanie Mitchell Andrew; Mitchell Megan $200,000
302 Spring M'boro 37130 2/25 Evans Luke A Hornsby Brad W $200,000
Sims Christiana 37037 2/22 Warden Community Property Trust The Heeren Ashley Laroche; Heeren Jeffrey C $181,811
110 Hidden Valley Arrington 37014 2/21 Jackson Cynthia Darlene; Jackson Fred Douglas Sloan Brian C; Sloan Carol Turner $178,500
1315 College M'boro 37129 2/20 Vulcan Holdings LLC Deitz D D; Deitz Dennis; Deitz Dennis D; Deitz Sharon $165,000
3450 Mount Tabor M'boro 37127 2/4 Landy LLC Turner Charles $162,000
419 Maney M'boro 37130 2/20 Bongiorno Frank Jr; Henry Lillian Thornberry Don L $145,000
554 Huntley Industrial Smyrna 37167 2/15 Camcal Prop LLC Beech Construction Services Inc $140,000
Kingwood Rockvale 37153 2/13 Cramer Karen; Cramer Randy Bruce Mary White $135,000
151 Heritage Park M'boro 37129 2/6 Shackelford Harold; Shackelford Jennifer C Alsobrook Eugenia O $135,000
2100 John Windrow Eagleville 37060 2/19 Dahlenburg Nicole; Dahlenburg Tory Carbaugh Janice E $120,970

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
393 Main Hndrsnville 37075 2/6 MCG Hazel Path LLC; VCP HV Sears LLC Ssi Hazel Path LLC $11,250,000
280 Harris Gallatin 37066 2/6 Placing Angels Corp Maxey Family Limited Part $1,799,000
2501 Highway 31 Gallatin 37066 2/1 ABHI P Inc Ballou Geneiva; Ballou Leonard W; Ballou Lynn $1,115,000
202 Cemetery Gallatin 37066 2/1 H3 Investments LLC Nunley Jason; Wingate Brandon D $875,000
1259 Water Gallatin 37066 2/11 College Street Equip LLC Cmh Homes Inc $810,000
Anderson Hndrsnville 37075 2/11 Pulte Homes Limited Part Jennings Robert; Norman W Scott $793,200
968 Highway 52 Portland 37148 2/4 837 Prop LLC E&D Enterprises Corp $650,000
31E Highway Gallatin 37066 2/27 Hertel Katherine; Hertel Timothy Givens Anthony Stephen; Givens Thomas E; McGruder Mary Beth; Morgan Donna Givens; Replogle Suzanne Givens; Shrum Brandi G Newby $625,000
102 Public Gallatin 37066 2/27 Sauer Dominique A Holmes G David; Holmes Karen $449,900
410 Fern Valley White House 37188 2/6 Honeycutt Jonathan Lynn Chester Marguerite W $400,000
230 Hume Gallatin 37066 2/4 H3 Investments LLC Mitch Kinder Dev LLC $384,500
Neals Gallatin 37066 2/14 McDuffie Lindsey; McDuffie Ryan Moriarity Ryan $345,000
1687 Saundersville Hndrsnville 37075 2/25 Tnhomesites.Com Carr Jenny $240,000
226, 261 Halltown Cottontown 37048 2/26 Korobkov Kirill Andrei Corlew Le Ellen G; Corlew Ray D $239,000
423 Broadway Portland 37148 2/27 Saint George Laundromat LLC Bolding Terry $235,000
Weeping Willow Hndrsnville 37075 2/8 Grady Ryan; Prouty Sarah Hart Lawrence $207,500
410 Fern Valley White House 37188 2/6 Blassl Amanda Lynn; Blassl Donald Michael Chester Marguerite W $200,000
860 Clark Hollow Westmrland 37186 2/5 Davis Misty Dawn; Niwinski Michael Eric Bell Michael Wayne; West Gregory A $154,000
1021 Slaters Creek Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/6 Goatdog Prop LLC Cyas LLC $150,000
1560 Reese Bethpage 37022 2/4 Howell Kimberly M Gregory Gayla J; Gregory Steve $139,500
Butler Bridge Portland 37148 2/4 Richardson Phillip W Dorris Barbara Ann; Dorris Michael Eugene $120,000
Flat Ridge Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/21 Escue Brian K; Escue Cindy L Spicer Shirley A; Spicer Willie Paul $120,000
1032 Kaity Brooke Portland 37148 2/20 Daniels Pamela Rainwater Huff Tom; Huff Virginia $108,000
205 Mutton Hollow Hill Bethpage 37022 2/12 Case John Spero Debra W; Spero Veit $105,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
245 Couchville Industrial Mt Juliet 37122 2/28 Cref3 245 Couchville Owner LLC Redus Prop Inc Member; Redus TN All LLC $23,640,000
198 Belinda Mt Juliet 37122 2/11 Mt Juliet Il Al Inv LLC Rochford Realty And Construction Co Inc $2,850,000
0 Curd Mt Juliet 37122 2/15 Beazer Homes LLC NADG WDG Park Glen LP $1,957,500
405 Cumberland Lebanon 37087 2/28 Andalusia Prop Inc Melrose Inv Co LLC $1,475,000
4994 Murfreesboro Lebanon 37090 2/21 Anderson Harold B; Anderson Harold T Lanius E Gwynn; Lanius Nancy $1,252,442
3450 Highway 109 Lebanon 37090 2/4 McMurray Charles D Ezell Leellen H; Ezell Stanley M $1,200,000
1380 Haley Watertown 37184 2/22 Honeycutt Nathan Martin Dufour Linda; Dufour Paul $523,500
Greenvale Watertown 37184 2/22 Speck Mary Tischa; Speck Shannon Dawayne Partlow Jnae R $407,700
2446, 2500 Lone Oak Mt Juliet 37122 2/15 Fleming Homes LLC Browning Cheryl C $400,000
411 Maple Lebanon 37087 2/1 Gistinger Gary J; Gistinger Lois A Odum Herman; Odum Kathleen $338,500
4890 Alsup Mill Lascassas 37085 2/5 Bresenham Damon; Bresenham Terri Fitts Betty Lester; Fitts Bettye Lester $262,500
3203 Statesville Watertown 37184 2/27 Callahan Temple Mitchell Rodger Prop LLC; Rodger Mitchell Prop LLC $225,500
2909 Beech Log Watertown 37184 2/28 Franklin Jan; Franklin Ronny; Franklin Troy Ferguson Steven A $225,000
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 2/4 Budd Nancy Ann Blackwell John S $224,900
508 Academy Lebanon 37087 2/1 Larry Powell Builders Inc; Powell Larry Builders Inc Bates Sherlie Lee $175,000
0 Vesta Lebanon 37090 2/11 Papa Mikes Getaway LLC Williams Michelle L; Williams Randall S $175,000
6830 Poplar Hill Watertown 37184 2/28 Close David; Close Renee Barnes Doris Hudson; Close Nancy Hudson; Hudson Verdie Estate; Lawrence Bettye Jane; Wingate Kay Hudson $150,000
240 Nonaville Mt Juliet 37122 2/5 Lane Audrey; Taylor Sarah J Elsbury Buffy M; Elsbury Michael E $115,000
0 Saundersville Fer Mt Juliet 37122 2/25 Theriot Derriel Greg; Theriot Patsy Joyce Moss Brenda $110,000
900 Bass Mt Juliet 37122 2/26 Pytlik Candice Sawusch; Sawusch Candice; Sawusch Pytlik Candice Pinhal Ann Marie; Pinhal Joseph A Jr $100,000
4767 Carthage Hwy Lebanon 37087 2/11 Harris Mary Sue; Love Rebecca Ann Minick Constance P $100,000

