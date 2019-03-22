Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for February 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Top commercial real estate sales, February 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 227 French Landing Nashville 37228 2/28 Nashville Income Partners LLC Heritage Devon LLC; Heritage Garrett LLC; Heritage Hayden LLC; Heritage Place Manager II LLC; Heritage Place Manager LLC $22,350,000 5880 Nolensville Nashville 37211 2/27 FDS Nolensville LLC GPT Nashville Owner LLC $17,000,000 4225 Whites Creek Wh Creek 37189 2/21 Blueroad Fontanel LLC Morris Dale C; Morris Earline; Morris Dale $10,250,000 808 Bradford, 2217, 2223 8th Nashville 37204 2/8 Publix LLC 3NB LLC $10,000,000 613 Ewing Nashville 37203 2/25 Ink Building Venture Group LP MG Real Estate Holdings LLC $6,000,000 1501 Herman Nashville 37208 2/21 1501 Herman Street LLC Cottage Partners LLC $4,500,000 "461, 465, 467, 469, 471 Humphreys" Nashville 37203 2/20 Weho Flats LLC Red Horse Devco LLC $3,950,000 509, 511, 513, 515 Trinity Nashville 37207 2/6 Mary Margaret Wester Trust; North Lights LLC North Lights LLC $3,860,428 1002 Industrial, 400 Swinging Brodge Old Hickory 37138 2/11 Dupont Specialty Products USA LLC EI Du Pont De Nemours And Co $3,800,000 1009 8th Nashville 37203 2/1 Asterisk III LLC Eighth Ave Prop LLC $3,700,000 0 Dr Walter S Davis Nashville 37209 2/25 Tack Nashville LLC Nashville Outdoor Storage LLC $3,500,000 550 McCrory Creek Nashville 37214 2/20 550 McCrory TN LLC Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC $3,400,000 219 Old Hickory Madison 37115 2/15 West Funeral Assoc LLC Brick Church Realty LLC $2,850,000 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 2/26 Coombs Harvey W C&M Leasing LLC; M&R Land Co LLC; Nacarato Michael J Jr $2,820,000 4105, 4125, 4241 Whites Creek Wh Creek 37189 2/21 Blueroad Fontanel LLC Fontanel Prop LLC $2,750,000 1511 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 2/13 Poole Gloria M; Poole Robert D Natures Best Organics of TN LLC $2,550,000 1088 12th Nashville 37203 2/7 Dc Nashville Real Estate II LLC T&T Dev LLC $2,400,000 901 12th Nashville 37203 2/1 Warner Treglown Patton Lampkin S L IV $2,400,000 7100 Cockrill Bend Nashville 37209 2/4 Burns Family Living Trust Stutts Marietta; Stutts Randall R $2,225,000 5560 Franklin Pike Brentwood 37027 2/19 Ventanas Holdings LLC Collier & Collier Prop $2,050,000 2616 Grissom Nashville 37204 2/28 Anna Mary B Lenderman Gst Exempt Trust; Eve Duncan III Power Consulting Assoc Inc $1,775,000 902, 906 Hart Nashville 37216 2/20 Blue Heron Holdings LLC Kirkland Prop $1,750,000 237 French Landing Nashville 37228 2/27 Pathway Lending; SE Comm Capital Corp 237 French Landing LLC $1,610,000 0 Whites Creek Wh Creek 37189 2/21 Blueroad Fontanel LLC Font Eat LLC $1,500,000 3216, 3218, 3220 Charlotte Nashville 37209 2/25 St Joseph Prop LLC Richland Building Partners LLC $1,450,000 3216, 3218, 3220 Charlotte Nashville 37209 2/22 Richland Building Partners LLC Mjl Charlotte LLC $1,450,000 3515, 3525 Central Hermitage 37076 2/6 Donelson Property Group Cawthorne Lynn H $1,408,000 4107 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 2/12 Tri-City Investment GP Stein Carol A $1,375,000 33 Music Nashville 37203 2/7 Imjetlagged Inc 33 Music Square West Prop GP $1,375,000 71 Visco Nashville 37210 2/21 Frank Gary Jeffrey Blue Heron Holdings LLC $1,325,000 4521 Trousdale Nashville 37204 2/25 FW Trousdale LLC Sts Investments LLC $1,250,000 13563 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 2/20 Meritage Homes of TN Inc Ohb Land LLC $1,213,800 2, 4, 6, 8 Ligon Nashville 37207 2/20 Ligon Skyline LLC Kendig Jeff $1,200,000 6700 Charlotte Nashville 37209 2/22 Cp Carwash Partners LLC Hill David; Hill Wanda F $1,100,000 303 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 2/1 303 Murfreesboro Road LLC Harlan Howard L Jr $1,000,000 54 Parris Nashville 37210 2/5 Etm Holdings Ltd Paris Avenue Holdings LLC $946,200 2202 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/7 Amiraly Azhar Guglani Inc $910,000 2803 Gallatin Nashville 37216 2/1 East Nashville Partners LLC Baker William A II; Baker William A $900,000 870 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 2/27 Solley Family Part II Ltd Murfreesboro Road Retail LLC $825,000 5581, 5587 New Hope Hermitage 37076 2/15 Sny of TN LLC Mettle Group LLC $750,000 100 Bonnabrook Hermitage 37076 2/13 Bonna LLC Bonnabrook LLC $729,000 920 3rd Nashville 37201 2/25 Premier Parking Land Co LLC Broadstone Stockyard Flats LLC $600,000 4783 Jennie Brown Nashville 37218 2/13 Natures Best Organics of TN LLC Poole Robert D $552,500 4235 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 2/4 J R Prop Mgmt LLC Carleton E McMullin Revocable Trust; Jane McMullin Trust; McMullin Jane $530,000 234 Largo Nashville 37211 2/6 Brothers Forever LLC Yakabow A L; Yakabow Georgenia A $500,000 1326 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 2/28 Thompson George H IV; Thompson Gina D Iworah Caroline I $480,000 809 3rd Nashville 37201 2/28 Barber Jonathan S; Foster Benjamin C Chavez Sunni Stromei; Chavez De La Riva Juan $460,000 2702 Clifton, 701 Lena Clifton Nashville 37209 2/7 E3 Construction Services LLC Khazanov Max $415,000 6018 New York Nashville 37209 2/27 5801 Centennial Blvd LLC Conference United Methodist Church Inc $400,000 2122 Notchleaf Antioch 37013 2/20 Koleske Lacie; Koleske Noah Meritage Homes of TN Inc $373,234 4019 Manning Hollow Pegram 37143 2/7 Vandekar Lillie; Vandekar Simon Cowart Donna Lynn; Smith D L Estate; Smith Stephen Ray $370,000 1716 Simpkins Nashville 37208 2/1 Watkins Matthew Qin Ke $360,000 8196 Jackman Joelton 37080 2/5 Tate Gloria D Hurley Amanda; Hurley Shaun $342,500 1235 4th Nashville 37208 2/1 Saldana Leonard R Jr; Saldana Ronda M Rigsby Caroline E $330,000 1413, 1501, 1503 Clinton Nashville 37203 2/5 Cooke Charles E Eatherly J D $300,000 0 Culbertson Antioch 37013 2/5 Ohb Land LLC Music City Investments LLC $275,000 106 Due West Madison 37115 2/4 Jams Investments LLC Thomasson Karen Lee; Thomasson Mark H $255,000 1109 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/22 1109 Dickerson Pike Trust Hill Schree S $230,000 1209 Dickerson Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/13 Mental Health Consumers Assoc Inc Howard Eugene III; Smith Craig V $225,000 2803 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 2/27 Griffith Alicia Lawler Ginger Marie $222,000 918 Connelly Nashville 37217 2/5 Kalta Youssef; Shaker Reda Fahmy Mariya G; Auob Nady $200,000 0 Dr Walter S Davis Nashville 37209 2/26 Tack Nashville LLC Alex W Bonner Trust $200,000 3606 Wells Antioch 37013 2/25 Zapasnik Shaynna A Cothran T Blake; Pattee Nolan; Rohner Devin; Cothran Judy $169,000 500 Lentz Madison 37115 2/1 Smiley Tooth Spa Inc Carlin Richard Bryan $159,900 1382 Rural Hill Antioch 37013 2/21 Hall Christine J; Hall Robert L Abed Randa M; Badreddine Hussein A $156,000 4605 Woodside Old Hickory 37138 2/19 Potter Jason Point of Mercy; East Nashville United Pentecostal Church $155,000 2829 Lake Forest Nashville 37217 2/4 Mcisaac Michael John; Mcisaac Patrick William Rodriguez Gustavo $127,000 201 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 2/1 Tucker Kirsten M; Tucker Randy L McDaniel William Bruce $126,000 0 Westcap Wh Creek 37189 2/21 Gentry Connie J; Lee Anthony Shea; Lee Jason Matthew; Lee Winnell A McGill Sr Family Trust $120,000 103 Harris Madison 37115 2/19 Thornberry Brandon Music City Holdings LLC $117,500 3345 Pugh Hermitage 37076 2/14 Emberton John A Brown Lisa; Denney Barbara; Johnston Linda B; Paul Ben Ed Jr; Paul Susan $110,000 420 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 2/20 Warrick Nina Agnes Baumgardner Audry L; Baumgardner Dirk L $110,000 0 Regent Nashville 37220 2/6 Hyde & Moore Assets LLC Luckett Kennedy C; Luckett Veronica $105,000 103 Harris Madison 37115 2/19 Music City Holdings LLC Kim Sun Y $100,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 303 Berry, 423 Margin, 101,103, 105 Lewisburg Franklin 37064 2/25 Heritage Found of Franklin & Williamson Cty Belmont University $6,000,000 2317 Old Natchez Franklin 37069 2/26 ONMR LLC Moran Ann Elizabeth (Estate Of); Moran Ann Elizabeth Living Trust; Moran Family Limited Part $5,770,538 6319 Cox Arrington 37014 2/15 Pine Creek LLC JDV L P; Rittenberry Anne V; Vaden Robert D $3,500,000 4498 Dyke Bennett Franklin 37064 2/20 4498 Dyke Bennett Trust; Bennett Dyke 4498 Trust Thomas Denise A $3,000,000 5559 Lynnwood Franklin 37069 2/5 Hartmann Family Trust Bacon Preservation Trust $2,400,000 215 Arrowhead Franklin 37069 2/12 Arrowhead Creek Irrevocable Trust Walk The Walk Family Trust $2,225,000 1268 Lewisburg Franklin 37064 2/26 Varnedoe Prop LLC Henpeck Village Market Inc $2,132,500 3243 Kinnard Springs Franklin 37064 2/12 Wyse February L; Wyse Steven Jason Andrews Craig A; Andrews Penny J $2,025,000 1325 Main Franklin 37064 2/26 2NB LLC White Family Irrevocable Trust $1,900,000 508 Duke Franklin 37067 2/5 Aligned Equity Partners LLC Hayes Jennifer; Hayes Michael Edward $1,665,473 Blazer Franklin 37064 2/6 Jacoby Jennifer M; Jacoby Lewis P IV Padgett Larry L; Padgett Lenora B $1,275,000 4169 Mallory Franklin 37067 2/8 Dat Enterprises LLC Pak Young W $1,060,000 6470 Nathan Smith College Gr 37046 2/8 Rare Air LLC Brannon Jerry Dean; Isaacs Lucille King Qtip Marital Trust; Stinson Judy Lee $1,050,000 7231 Haley Industrial Nolensville 37135 2/8 Noe Gwen; Noe Troy W Bfg Part; Forshee David $850,000 1733 Cayce Springs Thomp St 37179 2/19 Sullivan Owen Carroll Forrest Daniel; Latta Tammy; Rohan Ashley; Sullivan James R; Sullivan James Robert; Sullivan James Thomas (Heirs Of); Sullivan Wanda Jane $825,000 109 International Franklin 37067 2/4 Easterday Brendan 401K Trust McEwen Cool Springs Trust $795,400 0 New Highway 96 Franklin 37064 2/21 Avi Prop LLC Lachs James Richard; Vajda Maria Agai $750,000 1731 Cayce Springs Thomp St 37179 2/20 Sullivan Sandra A Sullivan Carol; Sullivan Caroll; Sullivan Carroll; Sullivan Owen C; Sullivan Owen Carrell; Sullivan Owen Carroll $725,000 3991 Carothers Franklin 37067 2/20 Kasiar Matthew Dmd Holdings LLC Walker Family Partners GP; Walker Robert L $675,000 0 Old Nashville Fairview 37062 2/28 Pennock Place LLC SM Commercial LLC $625,000 0 Old Franklin 37064 2/27 White Metropolitan Trust White John Warner Jr $498,388 7849 Barnhill Primm Spr 38476 2/13 Dent Alison M; Dent Daniel J Wilson Jason; Wilson Kelly J $494,200 8115 Isabella Brentwood 37027 2/4 Beatur LLC Kron Ridge Inv LLC $450,000 2274 Lewisburg Franklin 37064 2/5 Stone Valley Dev LLC Cole Investments LLC $225,000 0 Comstock College Gr 37046 2/15 Bowling Tina M Ira; Ira Innovations LLC Green Dorothy Lynn Ryan (Personal Representative); Ryan Dorothy L (Estate Of); Ryan Dorothy McCord (Estate Of) $200,000 1226 Lakeview Franklin 37067 2/14 Horton Alden III; Horton Juli Ann Patterson Wendell $199,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 118 Westgate M'boro 37128 2/8 Hospitality LLC Ayodhya LLC $2,400,000 2403, 2415 Halls Hill M'boro 37130 2/6 Providence Pointe Partners Swanson Devs L P $1,596,000 491 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 2/12 Cook Out-Smyrna Inc Alex Sara J Living Trust Amendment And Restatement Of; Alex Sara J Living Trust The $1,200,000 Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 2/4 Pardue Chris C Cook Joni; Cook Joni F; Cook Ralph; Cook Ralph D $1,080,000 1319 Broad M'boro 37129 2/1 Koenig William Johns Enterprises Limited Part; Johns Enterprises Part; Johns Oscar T Jr $675,000 Riverwatch M'boro 37128 2/19 Bluemont Property LLC Pirtle Mark A $636,967 Thompson M'boro 37129 2/25 McCarter Gilbert W II Hill Charles K Sr And Nancy L Revocable Living Trust The; Hill Charles L And Wife Nancy L Revocable Living Trust The $485,000 2339 Highway 99 M'boro 37128 2/19 Waffle House Inc Gordon Bart; Gordon Leslie $375,000 1708 Memorial M'boro 37129 2/27 Middle Christian School 1708 Murfreesboro Partners LLC $365,000 1712 Blackman M'boro 37128 2/4 Cornerstone Dev LLC Parks Bob $300,000 Versailles Rockvale 37153 2/12 Adams Bryan; Adams Jamie; Mallard Adam; Mallard Karen Lamb Marcia S $290,000 Mayoral M'boro 37127 2/27 Allens Mill LLC Ealy Evelyn H; Ealy James A; Ealy Robert L; Elam Ed; Elam Edward S; Elam Edward Samuel; Elam Melissa; Fleming Corinne Ealy; Fleming David; Waters Frances $285,000 Hoovers Gap Frontage Christiana 37037 2/12 McAdams Brian Keith Daniel James C; Daniel Scott $280,000 589 River Eagleville, 1197, 1763, 2476, 2567 Swamp Eagleville 37060 2/5 Headwaters of The Harpeth LLC Ralston David Holt Estate $250,000 1079 Webb Eagleville 37060 2/14 Nelson Richard Justin Knudson Corri M; Knudson Michael $247,000 2097 Cranor M'boro 37130 2/25 Blankenship Donald Steve Andrews Betty Ann $227,500 Snail Shell Cave Rockvale 37153 2/27 Hughes John D; Hughes Joy Martin Erica; Martin Timothy $205,800 10111 Vaught Readyville 37149 2/8 Hale Greg; Hale Stephanie Mitchell Andrew; Mitchell Megan $200,000 302 Spring M'boro 37130 2/25 Evans Luke A Hornsby Brad W $200,000 Sims Christiana 37037 2/22 Warden Community Property Trust The Heeren Ashley Laroche; Heeren Jeffrey C $181,811 110 Hidden Valley Arrington 37014 2/21 Jackson Cynthia Darlene; Jackson Fred Douglas Sloan Brian C; Sloan Carol Turner $178,500 1315 College M'boro 37129 2/20 Vulcan Holdings LLC Deitz D D; Deitz Dennis; Deitz Dennis D; Deitz Sharon $165,000 3450 Mount Tabor M'boro 37127 2/4 Landy LLC Turner Charles $162,000 419 Maney M'boro 37130 2/20 Bongiorno Frank Jr; Henry Lillian Thornberry Don L $145,000 554 Huntley Industrial Smyrna 37167 2/15 Camcal Prop LLC Beech Construction Services Inc $140,000 Kingwood Rockvale 37153 2/13 Cramer Karen; Cramer Randy Bruce Mary White $135,000 151 Heritage Park M'boro 37129 2/6 Shackelford Harold; Shackelford Jennifer C Alsobrook Eugenia O $135,000 2100 John Windrow Eagleville 37060 2/19 Dahlenburg Nicole; Dahlenburg Tory Carbaugh Janice E $120,970

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 393 Main Hndrsnville 37075 2/6 MCG Hazel Path LLC; VCP HV Sears LLC Ssi Hazel Path LLC $11,250,000 280 Harris Gallatin 37066 2/6 Placing Angels Corp Maxey Family Limited Part $1,799,000 2501 Highway 31 Gallatin 37066 2/1 ABHI P Inc Ballou Geneiva; Ballou Leonard W; Ballou Lynn $1,115,000 202 Cemetery Gallatin 37066 2/1 H3 Investments LLC Nunley Jason; Wingate Brandon D $875,000 1259 Water Gallatin 37066 2/11 College Street Equip LLC Cmh Homes Inc $810,000 Anderson Hndrsnville 37075 2/11 Pulte Homes Limited Part Jennings Robert; Norman W Scott $793,200 968 Highway 52 Portland 37148 2/4 837 Prop LLC E&D Enterprises Corp $650,000 31E Highway Gallatin 37066 2/27 Hertel Katherine; Hertel Timothy Givens Anthony Stephen; Givens Thomas E; McGruder Mary Beth; Morgan Donna Givens; Replogle Suzanne Givens; Shrum Brandi G Newby $625,000 102 Public Gallatin 37066 2/27 Sauer Dominique A Holmes G David; Holmes Karen $449,900 410 Fern Valley White House 37188 2/6 Honeycutt Jonathan Lynn Chester Marguerite W $400,000 230 Hume Gallatin 37066 2/4 H3 Investments LLC Mitch Kinder Dev LLC $384,500 Neals Gallatin 37066 2/14 McDuffie Lindsey; McDuffie Ryan Moriarity Ryan $345,000 1687 Saundersville Hndrsnville 37075 2/25 Tnhomesites.Com Carr Jenny $240,000 226, 261 Halltown Cottontown 37048 2/26 Korobkov Kirill Andrei Corlew Le Ellen G; Corlew Ray D $239,000 423 Broadway Portland 37148 2/27 Saint George Laundromat LLC Bolding Terry $235,000 Weeping Willow Hndrsnville 37075 2/8 Grady Ryan; Prouty Sarah Hart Lawrence $207,500 410 Fern Valley White House 37188 2/6 Blassl Amanda Lynn; Blassl Donald Michael Chester Marguerite W $200,000 860 Clark Hollow Westmrland 37186 2/5 Davis Misty Dawn; Niwinski Michael Eric Bell Michael Wayne; West Gregory A $154,000 1021 Slaters Creek Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/6 Goatdog Prop LLC Cyas LLC $150,000 1560 Reese Bethpage 37022 2/4 Howell Kimberly M Gregory Gayla J; Gregory Steve $139,500 Butler Bridge Portland 37148 2/4 Richardson Phillip W Dorris Barbara Ann; Dorris Michael Eugene $120,000 Flat Ridge Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/21 Escue Brian K; Escue Cindy L Spicer Shirley A; Spicer Willie Paul $120,000 1032 Kaity Brooke Portland 37148 2/20 Daniels Pamela Rainwater Huff Tom; Huff Virginia $108,000 205 Mutton Hollow Hill Bethpage 37022 2/12 Case John Spero Debra W; Spero Veit $105,000

Wilson County