Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for February 2019

|227 French Landing
|Nashville
|37228
|2/28
|Nashville Income Partners LLC
|Heritage Devon LLC; Heritage Garrett LLC; Heritage Hayden LLC; Heritage Place Manager II LLC; Heritage Place Manager LLC
|$22,350,000
|5880 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|2/27
|FDS Nolensville LLC
|GPT Nashville Owner LLC
|$17,000,000
|4225 Whites Creek
|Wh Creek
|37189
|2/21
|Blueroad Fontanel LLC
|Morris Dale C; Morris Earline; Morris Dale
|$10,250,000
|808 Bradford, 2217, 2223 8th
|Nashville
|37204
|2/8
|Publix LLC
|3NB LLC
|$10,000,000
|613 Ewing
|Nashville
|37203
|2/25
|Ink Building Venture Group LP
|MG Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$6,000,000
|1501 Herman
|Nashville
|37208
|2/21
|1501 Herman Street LLC
|Cottage Partners LLC
|$4,500,000
|"461, 465, 467, 469, 471
|Humphreys"
|Nashville
|37203
|2/20
|Weho Flats LLC
|Red Horse Devco LLC
|$3,950,000
|509, 511, 513, 515 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|2/6
|Mary Margaret Wester Trust; North Lights LLC
|North Lights LLC
|$3,860,428
|1002 Industrial, 400 Swinging Brodge
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/11
|Dupont Specialty Products USA LLC
|EI Du Pont De Nemours And Co
|$3,800,000
|1009 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|2/1
|Asterisk III LLC
|Eighth Ave Prop LLC
|$3,700,000
|0 Dr Walter S Davis
|Nashville
|37209
|2/25
|Tack Nashville LLC
|Nashville Outdoor Storage LLC
|$3,500,000
|550 McCrory Creek
|Nashville
|37214
|2/20
|550 McCrory TN LLC
|Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$3,400,000
|219 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|2/15
|West Funeral Assoc LLC
|Brick Church Realty LLC
|$2,850,000
|Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|2/26
|Coombs Harvey W
|C&M Leasing LLC; M&R Land Co LLC; Nacarato Michael J Jr
|$2,820,000
|4105, 4125, 4241 Whites Creek
|Wh Creek
|37189
|2/21
|Blueroad Fontanel LLC
|Fontanel Prop LLC
|$2,750,000
|1511 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|2/13
|Poole Gloria M; Poole Robert D
|Natures Best Organics of TN LLC
|$2,550,000
|1088 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|2/7
|Dc Nashville Real Estate II LLC
|T&T Dev LLC
|$2,400,000
|901 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|2/1
|Warner Treglown Patton
|Lampkin S L IV
|$2,400,000
|7100 Cockrill Bend
|Nashville
|37209
|2/4
|Burns Family Living Trust
|Stutts Marietta; Stutts Randall R
|$2,225,000
|5560 Franklin Pike
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/19
|Ventanas Holdings LLC
|Collier & Collier Prop
|$2,050,000
|2616 Grissom
|Nashville
|37204
|2/28
|Anna Mary B Lenderman Gst Exempt Trust; Eve Duncan III
|Power Consulting Assoc Inc
|$1,775,000
|902, 906 Hart
|Nashville
|37216
|2/20
|Blue Heron Holdings LLC
|Kirkland Prop
|$1,750,000
|237 French Landing
|Nashville
|37228
|2/27
|Pathway Lending; SE Comm Capital Corp
|237 French Landing LLC
|$1,610,000
|0 Whites Creek
|Wh Creek
|37189
|2/21
|Blueroad Fontanel LLC
|Font Eat LLC
|$1,500,000
|3216, 3218, 3220 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|2/25
|St Joseph Prop LLC
|Richland Building Partners LLC
|$1,450,000
|3216, 3218, 3220 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|Richland Building Partners LLC
|Mjl Charlotte LLC
|$1,450,000
|3515, 3525 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/6
|Donelson Property Group
|Cawthorne Lynn H
|$1,408,000
|4107 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|2/12
|Tri-City Investment GP
|Stein Carol A
|$1,375,000
|33 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|2/7
|Imjetlagged Inc
|33 Music Square West Prop GP
|$1,375,000
|71 Visco
|Nashville
|37210
|2/21
|Frank Gary Jeffrey
|Blue Heron Holdings LLC
|$1,325,000
|4521 Trousdale
|Nashville
|37204
|2/25
|FW Trousdale LLC
|Sts Investments LLC
|$1,250,000
|13563 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|2/20
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|Ohb Land LLC
|$1,213,800
|2, 4, 6, 8 Ligon
|Nashville
|37207
|2/20
|Ligon Skyline LLC
|Kendig Jeff
|$1,200,000
|6700 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|Cp Carwash Partners LLC
|Hill David; Hill Wanda F
|$1,100,000
|303 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37210
|2/1
|303 Murfreesboro Road LLC
|Harlan Howard L Jr
|$1,000,000
|54 Parris
|Nashville
|37210
|2/5
|Etm Holdings Ltd
|Paris Avenue Holdings LLC
|$946,200
|2202 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|2/7
|Amiraly Azhar
|Guglani Inc
|$910,000
|2803 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|2/1
|East Nashville Partners LLC
|Baker William A II; Baker William A
|$900,000
|870 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|2/27
|Solley Family Part II Ltd
|Murfreesboro Road Retail LLC
|$825,000
|5581, 5587 New Hope
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/15
|Sny of TN LLC
|Mettle Group LLC
|$750,000
|100 Bonnabrook
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/13
|Bonna LLC
|Bonnabrook LLC
|$729,000
|920 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|2/25
|Premier Parking Land Co LLC
|Broadstone Stockyard Flats LLC
|$600,000
|4783 Jennie Brown
|Nashville
|37218
|2/13
|Natures Best Organics of TN LLC
|Poole Robert D
|$552,500
|4235 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/4
|J R Prop Mgmt LLC
|Carleton E McMullin Revocable Trust; Jane McMullin Trust; McMullin Jane
|$530,000
|234 Largo
|Nashville
|37211
|2/6
|Brothers Forever LLC
|Yakabow A L; Yakabow Georgenia A
|$500,000
|1326 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|2/28
|Thompson George H IV; Thompson Gina D
|Iworah Caroline I
|$480,000
|809 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|2/28
|Barber Jonathan S; Foster Benjamin C
|Chavez Sunni Stromei; Chavez De La Riva Juan
|$460,000
|2702 Clifton, 701 Lena Clifton
|Nashville
|37209
|2/7
|E3 Construction Services LLC
|Khazanov Max
|$415,000
|6018 New York
|Nashville
|37209
|2/27
|5801 Centennial Blvd LLC
|Conference United Methodist Church Inc
|$400,000
|2122 Notchleaf
|Antioch
|37013
|2/20
|Koleske Lacie; Koleske Noah
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$373,234
|4019 Manning Hollow
|Pegram
|37143
|2/7
|Vandekar Lillie; Vandekar Simon
|Cowart Donna Lynn; Smith D L Estate; Smith Stephen Ray
|$370,000
|1716 Simpkins
|Nashville
|37208
|2/1
|Watkins Matthew
|Qin Ke
|$360,000
|8196 Jackman
|Joelton
|37080
|2/5
|Tate Gloria D
|Hurley Amanda; Hurley Shaun
|$342,500
|1235 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/1
|Saldana Leonard R Jr; Saldana Ronda M
|Rigsby Caroline E
|$330,000
|1413, 1501, 1503 Clinton
|Nashville
|37203
|2/5
|Cooke Charles E
|Eatherly J D
|$300,000
|0 Culbertson
|Antioch
|37013
|2/5
|Ohb Land LLC
|Music City Investments LLC
|$275,000
|106 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|2/4
|Jams Investments LLC
|Thomasson Karen Lee; Thomasson Mark H
|$255,000
|1109 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|2/22
|1109 Dickerson Pike Trust
|Hill Schree S
|$230,000
|1209 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|2/13
|Mental Health Consumers Assoc Inc
|Howard Eugene III; Smith Craig V
|$225,000
|2803 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/27
|Griffith Alicia
|Lawler Ginger Marie
|$222,000
|918 Connelly
|Nashville
|37217
|2/5
|Kalta Youssef; Shaker Reda
|Fahmy Mariya G; Auob Nady
|$200,000
|0 Dr Walter S Davis
|Nashville
|37209
|2/26
|Tack Nashville LLC
|Alex W Bonner Trust
|$200,000
|3606 Wells
|Antioch
|37013
|2/25
|Zapasnik Shaynna A
|Cothran T Blake; Pattee Nolan; Rohner Devin; Cothran Judy
|$169,000
|500 Lentz
|Madison
|37115
|2/1
|Smiley Tooth Spa Inc
|Carlin Richard Bryan
|$159,900
|1382 Rural Hill
|Antioch
|37013
|2/21
|Hall Christine J; Hall Robert L
|Abed Randa M; Badreddine Hussein A
|$156,000
|4605 Woodside
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/19
|Potter Jason
|Point of Mercy; East Nashville United Pentecostal Church
|$155,000
|2829 Lake Forest
|Nashville
|37217
|2/4
|Mcisaac Michael John; Mcisaac Patrick William
|Rodriguez Gustavo
|$127,000
|201 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|2/1
|Tucker Kirsten M; Tucker Randy L
|McDaniel William Bruce
|$126,000
|0 Westcap
|Wh Creek
|37189
|2/21
|Gentry Connie J; Lee Anthony Shea; Lee Jason Matthew; Lee Winnell A
|McGill Sr Family Trust
|$120,000
|103 Harris
|Madison
|37115
|2/19
|Thornberry Brandon
|Music City Holdings LLC
|$117,500
|3345 Pugh
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/14
|Emberton John A
|Brown Lisa; Denney Barbara; Johnston Linda B; Paul Ben Ed Jr; Paul Susan
|$110,000
|420 Elysian Fields
|Nashville
|37211
|2/20
|Warrick Nina Agnes
|Baumgardner Audry L; Baumgardner Dirk L
|$110,000
|0 Regent
|Nashville
|37220
|2/6
|Hyde & Moore Assets LLC
|Luckett Kennedy C; Luckett Veronica
|$105,000
|103 Harris
|Madison
|37115
|2/19
|Music City Holdings LLC
|Kim Sun Y
|$100,000