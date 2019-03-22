GSRM Law welcomes Bashinsky as associate

VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Bashinsky

The law firm of Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC has hired Lisa Bashinsky as an associate attorney. Bashinsky will practice in the firm’s Business and Corporate section, with a focus on providing legal representation to businesses, entrepreneurs, individuals and professionals with their business transactions and commercial needs.

Before joining GSRM, Bashinsky was an attorney at Hall Booth Smith. She earned JD from Vanderbilt University Law School. She also earned a degree in psychology and a master’s in education, both from Vanderbilt.

Bradley partner Thomas selected as CLSA fellow

Thomas

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP’s D. Bryan Thomas, a partner in the firm’s Nashville office, has been selected as a Fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America (CLSA). Bradley has received multiple top rankings and accolades for its construction practice over the years and in 2018 was named the nation’s “Law Firm of the Year” for Construction Law in the “Best Law Firms” industry guide published by U.S. News & World Report.

He joins multiple Bradley colleagues as fellows of the CLSA, which presented its 2018 Law Firm Award to Bradley for “high acumen and ability in construction law, construction arbitration, surety and/or other construction-related fields.”

A member of Bradley’s Construction Practice Group, Thomas advises clients on projects throughout the United States and abroad.

Welborn admitted to College of Trial Lawyers

Welborn

Butler Snow is pleased to announce Joseph F. Welborn III has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

Founded in 1950, the college is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the college is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for fellowship.

Membership in the college cannot exceed 1 percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province.

Welborn has more than 27 years of trial experience in business and commercial litigation. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers for bet-the-company litigation and commercial litigation, by Super Lawyers as a Mid-South Super Lawyer in business litigation.

Welborn is a fellow of the American and Nashville Bar Foundations and a member of the American, Tennessee and Nashville Bar Associations, the American Board of Trial Advocates and the American and Tennessee Associations for Justice. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College and his juris doctor from the University of Tennessee.

Melby launches wealth management firm

Melby

Shaun Melby, CFP, has launched Melby Wealth Management, a fee-only financial planning and investment management firm in Nashville.

The company will specialize in serving those in Generations X and Y, business owners and the entertainment industry.

Melby spent a decade of working at business management firm Wiatr and Associates, rising to the ranks of vice president. There he helped musicians, athletes and entertainers guide and grow their businesses in notoriously competitive industries with practical advice and an entrepreneurial mindset.

He earned a BBA in finance and music business from Belmont University.

Built Technologies hires senior VP of technology

Ritz

Built Technologies has added Raymond (Ray) Ritz as senior vice president of technology. In his role, Ritz will lead Built’s product and technology development, including software engineering, customer support and implementations.

Before joining Built, Ritz served as the vice president of software engineering for naviHealth, where he led the engineering department through a period of rapid expansion and growth. Previously, he was a senior director at Xerox Company, overseeing the global product and software development team’s development of public safety products.

Ritz holds a degree in management from Virginia Tech.

Young Leaders Council taps Shacklett as director

Shacklett

Young Leaders Council, a Nashville-based nonprofit organization that has trained more than 2,600 men and women to effectively participate on the boards of nonprofit agencies for the past 34 years, has named Lisa Shacklett its executive director.

Shacklett replaces Diane Hayes, who stepped down earlier this year after almost 24 years leading YLC.

A native Nashvillian, Shacklett was previously senior consultant with Hayde & Co. and will continue operating The Wedding Plate, a vintage china and glassware rental boutique serving the wedding and events industry in Middle Tennessee and beyond.

Shacklett also spent 11 years in various roles at Lipscomb University, including a tenure as assistant dean in the College of Business.

Active in Tennessee Wedding and Event Specialists Association, National Association of Catering Executives, Cable, and Best Buddies Tennessee, she was an inaugural board member of the National Association of Women MBA’s Tennessee chapter and recognized as a 2014 Nashville Business Journal Woman of Influence.

Shacklett earned a BS and MBA degrees from Lipscomb University and is certified as a Predictive Index practitioner.

VUMC’S Terhune named to GME leadership role

Terhune

Kyla Terhune, M.D., MBA, associate professor of surgery and director of the Surgery Residency Training Program in the Section of Surgical Sciences, has been named vice president for educational affairs and associate dean for graduate medical education for Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Her appointment is effective July 1.

Terhune will serve as the senior leader for all Graduate Medical Education at VUMC, with responsibility for the oversight and administration of VUMC as a sponsoring institution of GME programs, and for all of VUMC’s individual GME programs.

She also will serve as the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and The National Resident Matching Program.

Lose design promotes Guth

Guth

Sean Guth, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, has been promoted to associate vice president of the Architecture Division at Lose Design. Guth has been with the firm since 2013.

Notable projects Guth has been involved with include the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, the Bellevue Community Center and Ice Facility, the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park in Loudon County, Virginia, the Morristown Public Works Facility, the Southeast Community Center, Library, Park, and Ford Ice Center in Antioch and New City Design in Guangzhou, China.

Guth’s career began in the greater Denver area. He has since worked around the world on a variety of projects, learning how to integrate architecture and urban design in a way that addresses both social and environmental sustainability while highlighting quality, creativity and budget-sensitive solutions.

Guth earned a degree in environmental design in architecture from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 2007 and both his master’s in architecture and urban design from the University of Colorado College of Architecture and Planning in 2009.

Davis named outstanding engineer of the year

Davis

The Nashville Chapter of the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers has awarded Thomas J. Davis, P.E., vice president of S&ME, the Outstanding Professional Engineer of the Year Award.

The award qualifies Davis to be nominated at the state level which is the highest award that TSPE offers.

Davis has more than 36 years of experience as a professional engineer. He has been a leader in managing large, multidisciplined project throughout the United States. Examples of his work include privatization projects on dozens of military installations, educational and campus projects, health care facilities and mixed-use developments. He graduated from the University of Kentucky, and now manages engineering staff from Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

Additional award winners were Ron Taylor with Metro Water Services, who was recognized as Government Engineer of the Year and David Morse of WSP, who is the Young Engineer of the Year.

FBMM promotes Conger to business manager

Conger

Entertainment business firm Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc. has promoted Jen Conger to business manager.

Conger, who has more than 17 years of experience in the music industry, oversees all financial aspects for her clients, including worldwide touring activity, contract negotiations and tax planning.

Conger is a member of the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, the Recording Academy, Country Music Hall of Fame’s Troubadour Society and SOURCE Nashville and is an alumna of the Society of Leaders in Development.

Pinnacle Financial adds to risk management team

LeJeana Connell, Sue Ellen Feathers, Gretchen Gunter, Meghan Waggoner, Amanda Hemphill, Wes Martin and Darcy Jones have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners in risk management roles in Murfreesboro.

Connell brings 33 years of experience and comes to Pinnacle from Regions Bank, where she was a consumer loan underwriter.

Feathers, with 13 years of experience, comes from Regions Bank, where roles included serving as a mortgage loan coordinator, teller and administrative assistant.

Gunter brings 25 years of experience to Pinnacle. She previously was with First Tennessee Bank, Fifth Third Bank and SunTrust.

Waggoner has 12 years of experience and comes most recently from FirstBank in Smyrna, where roles included serving as a financial center manager, loan assistant and head teller.

Hemphill spent eight years with Franklin American Mortgage Co., where she was a senior compliance manager.

Martin, with 11 years of experience, comes to the firm from Elliott Davis, LLC, where he was a senior manager of regulatory compliance consulting services.

Jones most recently was with Franklin American Mortgage, where she was a front line risk manager and compliance analyst. She previously was a branch service leader for Regions Bank.