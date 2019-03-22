VOL. 43 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 22, 2019

Music at the Frist. Tim Gartland is a singer-songwriter and master harmonica player committed to honoring the rich tradition of blues while moving the genre forward. Frist Art Museum Cafe, 919 Broadway. 6 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Good Morning Gallatin

A forum focusing on business and community issues. Sumner Regional Medical Center will once again be sponsoring this informative program. Sumner Regional Medical Center, 555 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin. 7:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information: 615-452-4000.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Take A Hike Tennessee

The state is hosting free, ranger-led hikes in all 56 state parks. The hikes fit every fitness level, from short, easy-to-walk trails to longer treks through more adventurous terrain. Hikers are urged to prepare for weather, have sturdy footwear and bring water and snacks. Information

Fisk Jubilee Singers

Special guest India.Arie. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Fifth Avenue N. Fee: $42.50-$75. 8 p.m. Information

THROUGH APRIL 7

Cheekwood in Bloom

This annual event featuring beautiful flowers, tours, events and music during multiple weekends every spring. More than 150,000 tulips will bloom by early April, plus plenty of daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and more spring beauties. Fees, hours and more

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee

Meeting will discuss the economic impact the NFL Draft will have on the city, hear information regarding traffic commute changes and alternatives, as well as suggestions to employers on flexible scheduling for employees during this time. Baker Donelson-Special Events Center, 211 Commerce Street, First Floor Baker Donelson Center. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Complimentary to attend, but registration is required. A light breakfast will be served. Information

MARCH 26-30

Tin Pan South

Now in its 27th year, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival is the highlight for musicians and music lovers each year. Music fans come from all over the world to see dozens of performances during this event. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Being a female in a male-dominated career with guest speaker, Deborah Faulkner, chief of the Franklin Police Department. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Member $30, Nonmembers $50.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Governor’s Address

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Governor Bill Lee to the 2019 Governor’s Address. Omni Hotel, 250 Fifth Avenue S. 7:45-8:15 registration, networking and breakfast, 8:15-9:15 a.m. program. Fee; $40 Nashville, Bellevue Harpeth, Maury and Rutherford County Chamber members. $500 reserved table for 10, $70 future Chamber members. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Legislative Update

Panel: Speaker of the House Glen Casada, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, Reps. Sam Whitson and Brandan Ogles. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Good Wood, 1015 W. Kirkland Ave. Suite 406, Nashville. 8:15-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Fee: Free. Information

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity for Williamson County Chamber members. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Hilton Garden Inn, 9150 Carothers Parkway. Afternoon meeting, location to be determined. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Chamber Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Youth Job Fair

The summer Youth Job Fair is for those ages 15 and older seeking summer employment in Gallatin for summer, part time, seasonal, after school, etc. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 3-7 p.m. Information: 615 452-4000.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Image Management. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Spring Gardening Classes at Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo and the Davidson County Master Gardeners are hosting gardening classes at the Grassmere Historic Farm gardens located behind the house. Classes are free with zoo admission. 11 a.m.

April 6, And Sow it Begins: Seed Starting and Composting

April 13, Can You Identify That Plant?

April 27, Culinary and Medicinal Herbs

May 4, Planting Seeds in the Children’s Garden

Information

Nashville VegFest

Promoting a healthy, cruelty-free, plant-based lifestyle is the focus of the Nashville VegFest. The Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Ave. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fee: $10 or $45 for VIP. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Opioids: NPT Reports Town Hall

The public forum will discuss how the nation’s opioid crisis and resulting public health crisis is affecting Middle Tennesseans. NPT Studio A, 161 Rains Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m., taping at 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free but RSVP’s required. Information and tickets

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Salon@615

Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, The Moment of Lift. Information