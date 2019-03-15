Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

AP-NORC Poll: Most at least partly confident in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the special counsel investigation into Donald Trump's presidential campaign winds down, a new poll finds that most Americans are at least moderately confident that Robert Mueller's probe has been fair and impartial.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds that most Americans have some concern that Trump's campaign had improper connections to Russia. But less than half say Trump has done something illegal in his ties to Russia.

The survey was conducted as the Justice Department prepares to receive the findings of Mueller's investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia and possible obstruction of justice by Trump himself.

Overall, about 6 in 10 Americans have at least some confidence in the fairness of the investigation.

