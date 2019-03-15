Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

WKRN owner selling 19 TV stations for $1.32B

Updated 7:16AM
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar, which owns Nashville's WKRN, is selling 19 television stations for $1.32 billion as part of its buyout deal with Tribune Media.

Nexstar agreed in December to buy Chicago's Tribune Media for about $4 billion. Part of that agreement requires Nexstar to sell certain television stations in order to comply with the FCC local and national television ownership rules and to get FCC and Justice Department approval of the Tribune Media transaction.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is selling 11 stations to Tegna Inc. for $740 million and eight stations to E.W. Scripps Co. for $580 million.

Nexstar said Wednesday that it's still in active talks to sell two stations in Indianapolis. The company said it'll use proceeds from the sale of the television stations to fund its Tribune deal and to lower debt.

