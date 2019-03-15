Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Survey: Tennessee seat belt use neared 91 percent in 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A survey from Tennessee officials has found that seat belt usage increased from 88.5 percent in 2017 to 90.9 percent in 2018.

A news release Tuesday from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office says it's the first year that the survey found that seat belt usage exceeded 90 percent in Tennessee.

State officials say the national rate in 2018 was 90.1 percent, with Tennessee becoming the 24th state to reach 90 percent seat belt usage.

Data was collected at 190 pre-identified roadways across Tennessee and researchers observed more than 27,000 people sitting in front seats.

The survey found that women wore seat belts 94.8 percent of the time, while men wore them in 88.3 percent of cases observed.

It found that pickup trucks had the lowest rate at 84.24 percent.

