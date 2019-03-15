Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Mt. Juliet to review zoning rule blocking some abortions

Updated 7:09AM
MT. JULIET(AP) — The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission is set to review a zoning amendment that blocks a new health clinic from performing surgical abortions.

The Tennessean reports the ordinance is set to be reviewed Thursday. The ordinance requires clinics that perform surgical abortions to be in industrial zoning districts. The carafem Health Center opened in a commercial area on March 1 and currently offers other abortion services.

Mayor Ed Hagerty and city commissioners said they'd "take any action possible within the law" to prevent carafem from performing surgical abortions. They passed the ordinance's first reading days later.

City officials have said that carafem didn't file city inspection or occupancy paperwork but said this week that it has permits to operate as a non-surgical facility.

Commissioners still must hold a final vote.

