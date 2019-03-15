Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Lawsuit: Vanderbilt hospital operated on wrong kidney

Updated 7:09AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee woman says Vanderbilt University Medical Center operated on the wrong kidney during her surgery in what federal officials call a "never event."

The Tennessean reports Carla Miller says the error damaged her urinary system and she now needs dialysis for life.

She's seeking more than $25 million in damages in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says wrong-site surgeries are "vivid and terrifying errors" that can signal underlying problems at hospitals.

Last month, another lawsuit asserted a Vanderbilt patient died when an unsupervised resident botched a routine procedure, and a former Vanderbilt nurse was indicted on charges of accidentally administering a lethal dose of a paralyzing drug.

All three alleged incidents took place in 2017.

Vanderbilt officials declined comment to the newspaper.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0