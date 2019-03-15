Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Stock give up an early rally, end lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up an early gain and ended mostly lower on Wall Street as a weeklong rally lost steam.

Banks and industrial stocks weighed the most on the market Tuesday. BB&T fell 2 percent and railroad operator Union Pacific lost 3.3 percent.

The S&P 500 ended barely lower, its second loss over the past seven trading days. It's still up 13 percent so far in 2019.

Chipmakers held on to their gains. Advanced Micro Devices soared 11.8 percent.

The S&P 500 fell a fraction of a point to 2,832.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,887. The Nasdaq gained 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,723.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

