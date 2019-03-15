Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Preds offer free prostate exams tonight; no fang fingers required

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators are joining with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Fans for the Cure to offer fans and employees a free prostate cancer screening.

A statement from the team says prior to and during the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday ticketed fans, game day employees and media members 40 years of age and older are encouraged to visit the area near Section 120 where medical personnel will be available to administer quick and simple blood tests.

Vanderbilt Department of Urologic Surgery Chairman Dr. David Penson the school is excited to help to raise awareness of the most common type of cancer among American men and provide free checkups and information for men at risk for the disease.

