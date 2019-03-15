Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Tennessee man gets 20 years for $3M investment scam

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for defrauding investors out of $3 million.

News outlets report 64-year-old George David George was sentenced Monday for the scheme that led to his 2015 arrest. He was accused of claiming to operating a social media network and taking investments that he then pocketed.

Authorities say he fled in 2017 and was arrested this year in Florida, where he was pretending to be a Harvard-educated psychiatrist named Stephen Olivier.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says George, as Olivier, treated people, including a 16-year-old boy with depression who was later hospitalized. It says he also defrauded people as car salesman "Stephen Olivier" in Alabama and as businessman "David Brown" in Texas.

