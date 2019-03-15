Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Broadband grants awarded in 13 Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE (AP) — Thirteen companies across Tennessee will receive part of $14.8 million in broadband accessibility grants announced by Gov. Bill Lee.

Lee said in a news release the grants will expand broadband service to more than 8,300 households and businesses.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development is working with the 13 recipients, who demonstrated a high need for funding. The release said they also demonstrated strong community support to help sustain the project.

Grant recipients will provide $20 million in matching funds.

Grant recipients serve Coffee, Crockett, Gibson, Grainger, Henry, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Marion, McMinn, Monroe, Putnam, Rhea, Smith and Sumner.

