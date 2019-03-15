Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Tim McGraw, CeCe Winans to perform during NFL Draft

Updated 3:18PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The stars of the gridiron will meet the stars of Music City when the NFL Draft comes to Nashville, Tennessee, in April.

The NFL announced Monday that Grammy-winning country star Tim McGraw will perform a free outdoor concert on April 26 and Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans will sing the National Anthem on April 25 to open the three days of draft events.

The league added that more than 20 Nashville-based acts will perform with additional names announced soon.

The draft will take place on an outdoor stage in downtown Nashville with additional events for fans at the NFL Draft Experience to be held outside Nissan Stadium, home of the Titans.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0