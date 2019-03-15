Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

White House proposes caps on student loan borrowing

The Associated Press

Updated 12:08PM
The Trump administration is proposing new limits on student borrowing as part of a broader plan to curb the cost of college.

White House officials announced the plan Monday amid a list of education priorities as Congress sets out to overhaul the Higher Education Act.

The plan says Congress should put a cap on federal student loans to prevent borrowers from taking on unmanageable debt. Officials didn't propose specific limits but said it could vary by academic program.

The White House also wants to combine five loan repayment options into one plan that would cap monthly payments at 12.5 percent of a borrower's discretionary income.

Trump's oldest daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump said the plan aims to "modernize our higher education system to make it more affordable, flexible and outcomes-oriented."

