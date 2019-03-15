Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Justices reject B&B owner who denied room to gay couple

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from a Hawaii bed and breakfast that wouldn't rent a room to a lesbian couple.

The justices on Monday are leaving in place Hawaiian state court rulings that found the Aloha Bed & Breakfast in Honolulu violated Hawaii's anti-discrimination law by turning the couple away.

Owner Phyllis Young had argued she should be allowed to turn away gay couples because of her religious beliefs.

